Amid Super Bowl festivities, a new morning eatery officially opened Sunday in Mission.

The long-awaited new Big Biscuit location opened its door on Super Bowl Sunday morning in the space occupied for decades by Don Chilito’s.

Originally, Big Biscuit company officials had targeted summer 2022 as the opening for the new Mission restaurant, but that date kept getting pushed back through the latter half of 2022 and all of 2023 as the old Don Chilito’s building underwent an extensive renovation.

The Big Biscuit operates at 7017 Johnson Dr.

The restaurant moved into the space just west of downtown Mission, off of Johnson Drive and Broadmoor Street.

Don Chilito’s Mexican Restaurant previously occupied the space, where it stayed for five decades before shuttering in 2021.

The Big Biscuit there now operates from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Big Biscuit serves ‘old school’ breakfast favorites

The restaurant’s biscuits come in dishes of various forms, from biscuits and gravy to “signatures” like the yard bird — which comes with fried chicken and cheddar cheese between a biscuit and covered in sausage gravy.

In addition to biscuits, the restaurant’s menu also includes other dishes like breakfast burritos, cinnamon roll pancakes, French toast and “scram-bowls” with breakfast potatoes.

The Big Biscuit also serves lunch items like burgers, salads and crispy chicken sandwiches.

This marks the Big Biscuit’s seventh Johnson County location

In Johnson County, the restaurant also has locations in Prairie Village (where the company is headquartered), Shawnee, Olathe, Overland Park and Lenexa.

The new Johnson Drive location has been in the works since 2021, when owners eyed the spot after the closing of Don Chilito’s.

The eatery has also expanded onto the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro and into other nearby markets, including Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Late last year, two Big Biscuit locations in Missouri — one in Independence and the other in Blue Springs — closed abruptly, ad workers at those locations said they had been given no notice, the Kansas City Star reported.

Want more food & drink news? Longboards Wraps and Bowls adding southern Overland Park location