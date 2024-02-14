Cardboard Corner Cafe unveils new Lenexa Public Market space

A café offering board games, cocktails and waffles has found a new corner in Johnson County.

Cardboard Corner Cafe will officially open its new Lenexa Public Market space this week — with food, drinks, and more than 250 free-to-play board games.

The cafe opens on Friday

Cardboard Corner Cafe’s new stall occupies the northwest corner of the Lenexa Public Market, at 8750 Penrose Ln.

It neighbors the Mr. D’s Coffee stall inside the market.

Once it opens, Cardboard Corner Cafe will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Cardboard Corner Cafe serves sweet treats and sandwiches

The café is primarily known for its waffles and waffle “pops” — for which the menu has sweet options like s’mores and strawberry cheesecake, as well as savory waffles like buffalo chicken and loaded baked potato.

The new Lenexa space will also feature several of the appetizers found at its original Overland Park location, as well new options — such as breakfast “wafflewiches,” grilled cheese, build-your-own boba drinks.

Cardboard Corner Cafe will also serve a variety of tiki-themed cocktails and mules.

This is the cafe’s second location

The original Cardboard Corner Cafe opened at 9240 Metcalf Ave. at the Regency Park Shopping Center in 2021.

That location will remain open — as will the restaurant’s neighbor and sister company, TableTop Game and Hobby.

Owners plan to host weekly game nights on Mondays (starting with this coming Monday from 6 to 9 p.m.) in the “Kitchen” area on the lobby level of Lenexa City Hall.

“We think nothing pairs better with good food than good games,” said owner Madeline Davis via a release. “We cannot wait to add to the Market’s amazing offerings and help grow the community.”

