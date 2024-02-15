fbpx
Andrew Gaug
Health & Healthcare

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission names new president and CEO

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. File Photo.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has named its new president and CEO.

Effective Feb. 25, Alan Verrill, MD, will take over the post, the health care provider announced earlier this month.

“With his background as a clinician, Alan is passionate about delivering high-quality, compassionate health care,” said Sam Huenergardt, regional president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth Mid-America Region, in a press release.

He has held other leadership roles for AdventHealth

During his tenure, the location was named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group in 2023, making it the only hospital in the Kansas City metropolitan area and Johnson County, Kansas, to receive the award.

He also oversaw the location, which opened in 2017, transition from a 24/7 emergency department, imaging, laboratory and medical office building to a full-service hospital in 2021.

His other credentials include serving five years as the chief medical officer at AdventHealth Littleton, Colorado. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force and a licensed internal medicine physician with more than 25 years of experience in a hospital setting.

Alan Verrill
Alan Verrill. Photo courtesy AdventHealth.

His arrival comes during a time of growth

In 2023, the hospital placed in the top 20 of Fortune Magazine’s Top 100 Hospitals list.

The hospital team has been busy constructing a $76 million Cancer Center, which will be able to handle more patients and feature new treatment technology, preventative and diagnostic care, treatments and follow-up appointments. It is expected to open later this year.

AdventHealth also has care centers in Kansas, including Lenexa, Ottawa, and a future campus in Lenexa City Center.

Verrill is excited for the opportunity

While Verrill said he was grateful for his time in South Overland Park, he is excited to see what Shawnee Mission has to offer.

“I look forward to serving in this new role and seeing our mission of whole person, compassionate care continue to grow across the Kansas City community and on our own campus with the opening of the new Cancer Institute,” he said in a press release.

Andrew Gaug
👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post.

I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio.

I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023.

