Multinational manufacturing firm Honeywell plans to expand its local presence — and add more jobs in Johnson County.

Earlier this month, the Charlotte-based company announced plans for an $84 million expansion at its Olathe manufacturing facility.

Honeywell has been in Johnson County for roughly 25 years

American aerospace company Allied Signal built the facility at 23500 W. 105th St. in 1998, before acquiring Honeywell and adopting the company’s name, in 1999, creating the international conglomerate that today boasts 95,000 employees worldwide.

The 560,000-square-foot facility manufactures aviation equipment and electronics, as well as safety and flight control systems.

It also produces radio frequency systems for things like traffic collision avoidance and weather radar.

The expansion will create more than 150 jobs

Honeywell will employ 156 more workers at the expanded Olathe facility with the expansion, the company says.

Another 268 temporary employees will come on board as part of the construction and installation process.

According to company officials, the expansion will contribute roughly $18 million to state and local taxes in the first six years.

Honeywell itself is headquartered in North Carolina, but has several facilities across the country.

Honeywell officials expect state economic benefits

President and CEO Jim Currier said the Honeywell expansion will benefit not just the company itself, but the Kansas economy and aerospace industry as a whole.

“Expanding this facility will enable the development of a strong and resilient domestic supply chain for next generation avionics and printed circuit board assemblies that our commercial and military customers can rely on,” Currier said via a news release. “At Honeywell, we are in constant need of highly skilled employees, particularly in engineering and advanced manufacturing, and our decision to expand one of our U.S.-based facilities is a testament to our confidence in the U.S. economy and its talented workforce.”

In a release, Gov. Laura Kelly cited the expansion as a potential aid in providing economic opportunities for the Kansas workforce, as well.

“Honeywell’s expanded presence in Kansas underscores what we’ve known all along our state’s workforce is prepared to meet any challenge,” Kelly said. “The high-tech jobs and opportunities being created will allow even more of our young workers to find their dream careers right here in Kansas.”

