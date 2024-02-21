Plans for a northern hardware company’s move into Johnson County are taking shape.
Warners’ Stellian, a Minnesota-based company, has officially begun construction of its new home appliance store in southern Leawood.
Warners’ Stellian will operate at 5101 W. 135th St.
- The company is building a roughly 12,000-square foot space on the southwest corner of West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.
- It neighbors THIS AND THIS at the Cornerstone of Leawood development.
- Though the company has not yet publicized hours for its new Leawood store, Warners’ Stellian stores in other states tend to usually operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Warners’ Stellian is family-owned and operated
- The Warner family opened the hardware store in 1954 — almost seven decades ago.
- Warners’ Stellian stores offer a variety of home and kitchen appliances, from refrigerators and dishwashers to microwaves and outdoor grills.
- The company also boasts a “commitment to green” by shipping appliances in recyclable material.
This marks the first Warners’ Stellian store in JoCo
- It’s also the first Warners’ Stellian store in the Kansas City market, and either Kansas or Missouri as a whole.
- The company is primarily based in Minnesota, with 10 stores there.
- Warners’ Stellian also has stores in Iowa.
