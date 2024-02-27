Foster Real Estate Report: Small investments to spruce up your home

I’ve been diligently focusing on spring cleaning in my household. When I start one project, I quickly have been turning to several others. Here are some small investments to give your home a major refresh – whether you’re ready to put your home on the market or want to continue to stay for awhile.

New light fixtures. Adding new light fixtures can make a world of difference. I invested in some new ceiling fans (buyers love these) from Wayfair, and there are several other options from Amazon, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. The ‘80s fans had to go and I’m so happy they did! To quote my husband: “Wow, you just increased our home’s value by a few thousand!” A small investment for a major return.

LED recessed lighting. I live in a traditional ranch home from the 1950s and lighting wasn't a key factor when the home was originally built. My ceilings are also very low. I'm working with a electrician to add recessed lighting in my living room and kitchen. This will draw the eye up and make the house look much bigger and brighter.

Professionally assembled drapes and blinds. As many of you can relate: my kids have turned our home into a playground, and our curtain rods are monkey bars. Nevertheless, it was time to make a change as I stared at the disaster in front of me earlier this year. I called a local company to hang my drapes next to the crown molding near my ceiling and ordered new blinds for my sunroom. Oh wow, do my rooms look larger and cleaner. Blinds are so inexpensive. If you are contemplating old, dusty blinds – and maybe your dog has chewed them beyond repair, you can quickly swap these out with the help of Amazon and hello fresh new home.

Need names of any vendors? I work with some of the best in the industry. Feel free to call or email me for any referrals. Happy Spring Sprucing to you!

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! MISSION HILLS BEAUTY

Price Improvement! You will want to entertain here, relax here, and live here. Properties in Old Sagamore are infrequently on the market, especially with the great attention to detail and vast square footage that this property boasts. The main floor features a beautiful dining room, living room and a family room. More information here:

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there are 1038 active listings, and 1110 listings under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, February 26, 2024).