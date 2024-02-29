No injuries in Prairie Village house fire Thursday night

The cause of a Thursday evening house fire in Prairie Village is under investigation.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Shawnee Fire Department were called to the 4600 block of Homestead Drive at 5:15 p.m.

That’s just south of 63rd Street and Roe Avenue, near Indian Hills Middle School and a Consolidated Fire District No. 2 fire station.

CFD2 Fire Chief Steve Chick, Jr., told the Post that firefighters arrived to report a working fire on the southeast corner of the house, where the garage was located.

The resident of the house escaped without injury.

Chick said firefighters had the fire knocked down in about 10 minutes.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the scene, as well, but no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.