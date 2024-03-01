It’s not quite spring, but this weekend is all about new beginnings in Johnson County.

The weekend calendar is headlined by two big unveilings — one for the county’s newest public library in Merriam, the other for a new-look park in Shawnee that’s undergone major renovations.

Beyond that, you can also refresh your body and soul with some classic doo wop music, award-winning art or toe-tapping dance.

Here’s what’s on Johnson County’ weekend slate:

Help open JoCo Library’s newest branch in Merriam

It’s out with the old and in with the new, as Johnson County Library gets set to officially open its new Merriam Plaza branch and say goodbye to the historic Antioch branch.

The two buildings, separated by just a few blocks, will be the scene of a “once-in-a-generation” event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Johnson County Library is looking for 300 or so volunteers to help pass the final set of books from the front door of the Antioch branch on Shawnee Mission Parkway to the front door of the new Merriam Plaza branch on Slater Street, opposite the Merriam Community Center.

After the book relay, you can get some free swag outside the new library, which will open for services on March 20. Find out more information.

Get a first look at a renovated Shawnee park

It’s supposed to be sunny and in the 70s on Saturday, a perfect day to go to the park.

The city of Shawnee is hosting an official ribbon-cutting at the new-look Gum Springs Park, 11524 W. 67th St., from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Over the past few months, the park has undergone some $3.7 million in renovations, including a new playground — highlighted by a 30-foot hot-air balloon structure — a repaved walking trail and four upgraded baseball/softball diamonds.

Croon along with The Doo Wop Project in Overland Park

A group of Broadway stars delivers this rollicking revival of a classic American pop art form Friday at 8 p.m. at Midwest Trust Center’s Yardley Hall on the Johnson County Community College campus.

They’ll sing some classics from smash hit shows like “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” but also “doowopify” some contemporary chart-toppers and give fresh renderings of some old sidewalk standards, like “In the Still of the Night.”

Tickets start at $25.

Celebrate award-winning art at a Merriam gallery

Some eighty works of art will be judged in the 28th annual Heartland Artist Exhibition and awards will be handed out Saturday night in a special celebration at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery inside Merriam Community Center.

The prizes include a Best In Show accolade that comes with a $1,500 award, as well as second and third-place trophies.

The entered works will be on display from 5 to 7 p.m., to go along with live music and some light refreshments.

The awards ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Stomp with The StepCrew at Midwest Trust Center

Round out your weekend with this percussive performance Sunday at 7 p.m. at Midwest Trust Center’s Yardley Hall at JCCC.

This touring troupe combines different forms of dance, including Irish and Tap, to stomp, prance and kick through a high-energy show that will leave you tapping your own feet.

Tickets start at $25.