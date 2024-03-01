SMSD News: Join a Strategic Plan Action Team

The Shawnee Mission School District is making progress on updating its Strategic Plan. This update to the plan is informed by community input and developed by individuals representing the entire community. It will serve as a guide for the entire district from 2024 through 2029.

Action team application open

Community input continues to be essential throughout the Strategic Planning process. The next step in the process is the development of action teams. These teams will create action plans for strategies developed by the Strategic Plan Steering Committee. If you are interested in joining an Action team, please use this link to apply.

The application window will be open until 5 p.m. on March 6, 2024. The Shawnee Mission School District anticipates substantial interest in participation and regrets that not everyone who signs up may be able to participate on the teams. Those who had previously applied to serve on the Strategic Plan Steering Committee who are interested in joining an action team will need to complete a new application.

Action Teams will hold their meetings on March 27, April 10, and May 1.

Steering Committee drafts strategic plan update

Over two days in February, the Strategic Planning Steering Committee held a workshop to begin the work of strategic planning.

This committee reviewed and affirmed the district’s current mission statement, vision, beliefs, objectives, and parameters, which will be included in the plan update. The committee also developed strategies to guide the work for this second cycle of the Strategic Plan.

Click here to view a draft update developed by the Steering Committee.

Click here to view a video highlighting the team’s work and to learn more about the process.

Next steps

Following the Action Team work, a presentation from the Action Teams will be made to the Steering Committee on June 6, 2024. A finalized draft of the updated Strategic Plan will be presented to the Shawnee Mission Board of Education for approval on June 24, 2024.

About the Shawnee Mission strategic plan

Shawnee Mission’s strategic planning process reflects an ongoing commitment by our community to support student success. The district’s current strategic plan was adopted in 2019. Click here to see a video about the process.

