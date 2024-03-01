From the rebuild of the College Boulevard bridge over Indian Creek Parkway to new traffic signals at 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on public works projects in the next five years.

Director of Finance and Budget Gena McDonald told the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee on Wednesday that about 75% of the city’s proposed capital improvement plan list for 2025 to 2029 is connected to public works, equal to more than $200 million. That makes public works projects far and away the biggest part of the CIP.

The committee, earlier this week, gave their unanimous stamp of approval on the proposed list of projects within the public works focus area.

Here’s a look at some of the major projects on the list:

$15 million for a public works building reconstruction

Overland Park plans to spend a total $15.1 million to reconstruct the Dennis Garrett Administrative Building, at 11300 W. 91st St., where the public works department currently operates from.

The actual construction probably won’t happen until 2030, per the current schedule, which technically puts it beyond the range of the CIP currently under review. However, the design phase is planned for 2028, which will cost about $1 million.

Construction is estimated to cost $14.13 million, which will include the reconstruction of the facility, a new truck wash, general site improvements and a new station for fueling up city vehicles.

Built in the 1960s, the Dennis Garrett building is one of the city’s oldest public buildings, if not the actual oldest, city staff say. According to city documents, the building “is approaching the end of its useful life,” and hasn’t seen major renovations since the 1980s, when additional office space and work areas were added.

$138 million for work on Overland Park’s thoroughfares

$11.37 million to widen 167th Street to four lanes from Antioch Road to Metcalf Avenue in 2024 and 2025

$22.62 million to build out Quivira Road between 179th and 187th streets in 2024 and 2025

$16.35 million to reconstruct 167th Street from Switzer and Antioch roads in 2024 and 2025

$14.52 million to improve Metcalf Avenue between 91st and 99th streets in 2024

$25.2 million to rebuilt Switzer Road between 167th and 179th streets in 2026

$13.88 million to widen and upgrade Mission Road between 151st and 159th streets in 2029

$14.79 million to improve Pflumm Road between 175th and 183rd streets in 2029

$2.75 million for engineering costs associated with an eventual reconstruction of State Line Road between 175th and 195th streets

$16.46 million for improvements to 175th Street, which includes a roundabout at the intersection with 179th and improvements up to Switzer in 2028

$24 million for street improvement projects

$2.83 million for a pedestrian trail on Metcalf Avenue between 83rd and 87th streets in 2026

$3.34 million to realign 82nd Street and add a downtown Overland Park pocket park in 2025

$4 million for mobility enhancements at College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue in 2026

$1.72 million for a mini roundabout at Hemlock and 135th Street in 2026

$9.9 million for a new traffic signal at 77th Street and Metcalf in 2027

$210,000 for electric vehicle charging stations for the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead and the Scheels Soccer Complex in 2024

$500,000 for electric vehicle charging stations at the city’s public facilities in 2025

$250,000 for an update to the South Overland Park Transportation Plan in 2024

$17 million for bridge improvements

$3 million to replace the Pflumm Road bridges over Coffee Creek in 2027

$10 million to replace the College Boulevard bridge over Indian Creek in 2025

$1.4 million to rehabilitate the 109th Street bridge over Indian Creek in Corporate Woods in 2024

$1.9 million to rebuild the Kenneth Road bridge over Negro Creek in 2030

$710,000 to rebuild the 103rd Street bridge over Quivira Road in 2024

$750,000 to repair the 75th Street bridge over the BNSF railroad and Turkey Creek in 2024

$4 million has also been earmarked to pay for bridge reconstruction and other bridge work in 2028 and 2029, but the city hasn’t earmarked those funds for specific projects yet.

Overland Park to spend more on other public works projects

The 2025-2029 capital plan also shows:

$2 million fo a new salt storage facility in the Blue Valley area

$88.6 million for residential street reconstruction

$12.4 million for traffic signals

$9.15 million for storm drainage

Next steps:

The Overland Park City Council committees are still reviewing the parts of the CIP in their individual focus areas.

In the future, the full city council will approve a final draft of the list as part of the annual budget process.

To share your feedback with the city about the plan or suggest additional projects, fill out the survey here.

