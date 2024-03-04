A prominent Johnson County development has announced its latest addition.

Coffee chain Starbucks has its sights set on a new location in Merriam, according to Kansas City-based Drake Development.

Starbucks will operate at Merriam Grand Station

The coffee chain intends to move into a newly-built roughly 2,000-square-foot space at the Merriam Grand Station development off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — at the site of the former Kmart store.

Construction is currently underway on the project, with developers expecting to wrap up by 2026.

The roughly $130 million project will feature a mix of restaurants, retail, public gathering space and apartments.

This marks Starbucks’ 50th Johnson County location

Counting both stand-alone stores and those within grocery stores and other venues, Starbucks operates nearly 50 stores across Johnson County.

But this would only mark the 24th stand-alone store for the Seattle-based chain.

Across the state line, Starbucks has several locations on the Missouri side on Kansas City as well.

Multiple other Merriam Grand Station tenants are in the works

Mediterranean chain CAVA also plans to open a new location at the growing Merriam development.

The company plans to occupy a new 2,500-square-foot space at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway, according to site plans submitted to the city of Merriam.

Popular breakfast eatery HomeGrown Kitchen also reportedly aims to open a new location at the same site — though exact plans have not yet been finalized.

