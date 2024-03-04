A prominent Johnson County development has announced its latest addition.
Coffee chain Starbucks has its sights set on a new location in Merriam, according to Kansas City-based Drake Development.
Starbucks will operate at Merriam Grand Station
- The coffee chain intends to move into a newly-built roughly 2,000-square-foot space at the Merriam Grand Station development off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — at the site of the former Kmart store.
- Construction is currently underway on the project, with developers expecting to wrap up by 2026.
- The roughly $130 million project will feature a mix of restaurants, retail, public gathering space and apartments.
This marks Starbucks’ 50th Johnson County location
- Counting both stand-alone stores and those within grocery stores and other venues, Starbucks operates nearly 50 stores across Johnson County.
- But this would only mark the 24th stand-alone store for the Seattle-based chain.
- Across the state line, Starbucks has several locations on the Missouri side on Kansas City as well.
Multiple other Merriam Grand Station tenants are in the works
- Mediterranean chain CAVA also plans to open a new location at the growing Merriam development.
- The company plans to occupy a new 2,500-square-foot space at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway, according to site plans submitted to the city of Merriam.
- Popular breakfast eatery HomeGrown Kitchen also reportedly aims to open a new location at the same site — though exact plans have not yet been finalized.
