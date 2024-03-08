Between a major overhaul at the farmers’ market pavilion downtown, new parks and other big projects, Overland Park is planning to make big investments with parks and other associated projects over the next five years.

The Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of the proposed list of projects within their focus area in the city’s next five-year capital improvement plan.

Read the full proposed capital improvements program here.

Overland Farmers’ Market upgrades delayed to 2025

In the 2025-29 CIP, the city still plans to spend about $8 million on a project to improve its pavilion for the Overland Park Farmers’ Market and iconic Clock Tower Plaza at the heart of downtown.

However, the city has delayed the actual construction to 2025, giving the city additional time to develop the plans, pending more discussion among the Overland Park City Council. Construction, per the proposed capital plan, would likely last until 2026.

For now, plans for the full scope of the work are unclear, so the actual price tag is subject to change.

Marty Pool to get new life as neighborhood park

Overland Park has also identified nearly $2.8 million for a new park near 75th Street and Conser at the site of the former Marty Pool, which was decommissioned in 2022.

Construction should start this year and last into 2025. In the meantime, the former poolhouse is serving as a temporary firehouse as Firehouse No. 41 is reconstructed nearby.

​​What exactly is planned for the new park is unclear, but parks officials have said there could be a water feature that nods to the park’s history as a pool. Last year, the city contracted with landscape architecture firm Confluence to design the new park.

City investing $7.7 million in arboretum and Deanna Rose

$350,000 for a third greenhouse at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in 2024, paid for with privately-raised funds

$2.2 million for the “Growing Kindness” public art sculpture to be placed near the LongHouse in 2025, also privately-funded

$3 million for a new Nature Encounter experience at the Arboretum in 2026, which is backed entirely by private donations

$400,000 for a new animal isolation building at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in 2025 for sick animals to get care

$150,000 for a new open air shelter near the Ice Cream Parlor in 2025, paid for with private funds

$1 million for improvements to Margaret’s Pond at the arboretum in 2026

$600,000 to replace the Prairie Playground at Deanna Rose in 2025

Overland Park earmarking $1.4 million for future planning

$150,000 for a parks headquarters master plan

$110,000 for a new Urban Forest Plan, which will help the Legacy of Greenery Committee forecast for the future

$100,000 for a new long-range plan for Deanna Rose to replace the existing plan drafted in 2008

$100,000 for a new long-range plan for the arboretum to replace the existing plan drafted in 2006

$650,000 to update the Unified Development Ordinance following the comprehensive plan update’s adoption, likely by 2026

$250,000 for a Regional Stormwater and Green Infrastructure study in 2025

Other parks and rec projects to millions in funding

$1 million for Kingston Lake Park restroom construction in 2028

$3.5 million for the new B-B Park in 2024 and 2025

$1.1 million for Highland View Literary Park, delayed now to 2030

$4.1 million for annual park improvements divided up each year between 2024 and 2029

$400,000 for improvements to Pinehurst Estates Park near 99th Street and Antioch Road in 2026

$1.35 million for upgrades to the lighting system at the Scheels Soccer Complex in 2024

$870,000 for renovations to Young’s Aquatic Center in 2024 and 2027

$5 million to replace the turf at Scheels Soccer Complex in 2027 and 2028

$2.1 million for the St. Andrew’s Golf Course clubhouse renovation in 2026

$1.5 million for a trail linkage at CityPlace in 2026

$1.5 million for a parking lot expansion at the Sykes Lady Golf Course in 2024

$700,000 to refurbish the Matt Ross Community Center in 2025

$775,000 to refresh Antioch Acres Park in 2026

$185,000 to replace the gym flooring at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in 2025

$500,000 to renovate the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in 2028

$2.9 million for lake dredging at Regency Lake in 2024 and Kingston Lake in 2027

$3.7 million for Emerald Ash Borer tree remediation in 2024 and $1.6 million for replacement in 2027

$500,000 to replace the slide at the Matt Ross Community Center indoor pool

$180,000 for a sustainable road medians pilot on 95th Street in 2024

Next steps:

The Overland Park City Council committees have finished reviewing the parts of the CIP in their individual focus areas.

Now, the full plan goes to the city council for approval as part of the annual budget approval process.

First, there will be a committee of the whole meeting on March 18.

To share your feedback with the city about the plan or suggest additional projects, fill out the survey here.

