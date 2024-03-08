St. Pat’s in Shawnee and other weekend things to do in JoCo

Time is on our mind this weekend.

Like it or not, this Sunday is the spring iteration of daylight savings, where we turn our clocks one hour ahead (and lose an hour of sleep in the process).

But we’re not here to dwell on the negative. Because it’s also time to start partying for St. Patrick’s in Johnson County with Shawnee’s annual Irish-themed shindig this Sunday.

You can also keep time with a head-bopping musical put on by Theatre in the Park or reflect on time’s passage with a ruminative performance by a Grammy-winning choir in Prairie Village. Or have a grand ol’ time laughing with a standup comedian.

Time, it turns out, is on our side this weekend. Let’s get to it.

Celebrate St. Pat’s in downtown Shawnee

Shawnee is the first Johnson County city to get their Irish on ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday later this month.

The city’s annual festivities are all centered around downtown this Sunday.

The centerpiece is the parade down Johnson Drive, which starts at 1 p.m.

At the same time, the Irish-themed “Shamrock O’Market” will be selling goods and green gear outside City Hall from noon to 3 p.m.

The day will be capped off by the 36th annual Duck Race at Herman Laird Park at 3:30 p.m. (The event is free to watch, but it costs $5 if you want to purchase a rubber duck to compete in the race itself.)

Find out more info about all these events here.

Take in a KC Chorale concert in Prairie Village

The Grammy-winning ensemble will perform Duruflé’s “Requiem” Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, 6641 Mission Rd.

The program is billed as a “poignant and transformative experience of solace and hope” punctuated by Gregorian chants and textured harmonies.

Tickets are $25, with a $5 discount for seniors. Students get in free.

Bop along to “Shout! The Mod Musical” by Theatre in the Park

Get your groovy on with Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park’s production of this nostalgic trip back to the go-go 1960s.

The show features renditions of some of the era’s classics, like “Son of A Preacher Man,” “Downtown” and “Goldfinger.”

This is part of Theatre in the Park’s indoor season, so performances will be at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park, debuting this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17.50, with discounts for seniors and kids between the ages of 3 and 10.

Performances run through Sunday, March 24.

Yuck it up with standup comedian Gina Brillon in OP

Gina Brillon got her big break as the first Latina comedian to be a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”

She has since won industry awards and had her comedy specials featured on Amazon Prime and HBO.

Now, she’s bringing her one-woman act to the campus of Johnson County Community College this Saturday at 8 p.m., at Midwest Trust Center’s Polsky Theater.

Tickets are $25.

See KC Ballet up-and-comers at Lenexa City Center

The City Center Live! performing arts series welcomes in the Kansas City Ballet Second Company for a performance this Saturday.

The troupe made up of emerging professional dancers will take the stage at the community forum inside Lenexa City Hall at 6:30 p.m. for a free performance.

More info can be found here.