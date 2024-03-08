The city of Shawnee is one step closer to finding its next city manager.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, the city council unanimously agreed to give Mayor Mickey Sandifer power to negotiate a city manager contract.

The next step will be a public vote to approve the contract, said Doug Donahoo, Shawnee’s communication director. A date has yet to be set for when the city council will take it up.

Donahoo declined to specify how many candidates are in the running or when any names would be made public.

“Those details are all based on a few more steps that are still in progress, so I can’t speak to any of those specific details,” he said.

The city has been looking for a permanent city manager

Following the firing of former city manager Doug Gerber in November after a controversy over a sexually explicit video rocked city hall days before the city council election, the city of Shawnee listed the opening job on Dec. 18 and closed it on Jan. 17.

In the meantime, Doug Whitacre, the city’s public works director, has been serving as interim city manager.

In February, Donahoo said they were somewhere in the hiring process, which included:

An initial review of candidates

Video questionnaire interviews

Virtual online interviews

In-person interviews with finalists.

Donahoo would not specify what phase the contract vote was in in this process.

What does a city manager do?

A city manager, per Shawnee’s charter, is responsible for the enforcement of the city’s codes, and each department reports to them. They’re also in charge of hiring decisions for director-level positions and other roles in the city administration in accordance with the budget.

One of the primary roles of a city manager is to put up a budget for their city each year that the council will consider. Most budgets go through extensive preparation and public discussion before adoption.

The city manager is also expected to attend community events and the biweekly city council meetings, which take place in the evenings.

The city has hired two city managers since 2018

In 2022, then-City Manager Nolan Sunderman resigned from his job, citing a “different vision” than the city council at the time.

The search to find Sunderman’s replacement took about three months, from when Sunderman formally stepped down in November 2022 to when the city council approved Gerber’s hiring in February 2023.

Before that, the search that ended with Sunderman’s hiring took about nine months. He took over for longtime city manager Carol Gonzales, who announced her resignation in November 2017 to join the Mid-America Regional Council.

Go deeper: Shawnee fired its city manager 3 months ago. Where do things stand for finding a new one?