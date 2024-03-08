fbpx
Andrew Gaug
Local Government

After chaotic end to last city manager’s tenure, Shawnee closes in on replacement

Shawnee City Hall
Shawnee City Hall. File photo.

The city of Shawnee is one step closer to finding its next city manager.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, the city council unanimously agreed to give Mayor Mickey Sandifer power to negotiate a city manager contract.

The next step will be a public vote to approve the contract, said Doug Donahoo, Shawnee’s communication director. A date has yet to be set for when the city council will take it up.

Donahoo declined to specify how many candidates are in the running or when any names would be made public.

“Those details are all based on a few more steps that are still in progress, so I can’t speak to any of those specific details,” he said.

The city has been looking for a permanent city manager

Following the firing of former city manager Doug Gerber in November after a controversy over a sexually explicit video rocked city hall days before the city council election, the city of Shawnee listed the opening job on Dec. 18 and closed it on Jan. 17.

In the meantime, Doug Whitacre, the city’s public works director, has been serving as interim city manager.

In February, Donahoo said they were somewhere in the hiring process, which included:

  • An initial review of candidates
  • Video questionnaire interviews
  • Virtual online interviews
  • In-person interviews with finalists.

Donahoo would not specify what phase the contract vote was in in this process.

Doug Whitacre
Interim City Manager Doug Whitacre. File photo.

What does a city manager do?

The city has hired two city managers since 2018

In 2022, then-City Manager Nolan Sunderman resigned from his job, citing a “different vision” than the city council at the time.

The search to find Sunderman’s replacement took about three months, from when Sunderman formally stepped down in November 2022 to when the city council approved Gerber’s hiring in February 2023.

Before that, the search that ended with Sunderman’s hiring took about nine months. He took over for longtime city manager Carol Gonzales, who announced her resignation in November 2017 to join the Mid-America Regional Council.

Go deeper: Shawnee fired its city manager 3 months ago. Where do things stand for finding a new one?

About the author

Andrew Gaug
👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post.

I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio.

I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023.

