SM South, SM Northwest take home 6A state basketball titles

The Shawnee Mission School District brought home the girls and boys 6A state basketball championships on Saturday, with Shawnee Mission South taking the girls title and Shawnee Mission Northwest winning the boys title.

This year’s 6A tournament was played inside the Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State University.

Lady Raiders earn school’s 2nd girls basketball title

The Lady Raiders won the second girls state basketball championship in school history in the first championship game of the day.

A tight first half with the Junior Blues of Washburn Rural led to a halftime score of 13-13. South went on a tear in the third quarter, opening up a 34-26 lead.

Despite five lead changes and seven ties throughout the game, the Lady Raiders held the lead for just over 21 minutes for a final score of 47-37.

The Junior Blues entered the tournament as the seven seed. The Lady Raiders were the number one seed.

South senior Camryn Smith led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 17 points, freshman Ashley Kramer scored 11, and senior Azailah Funches added nine.

The Lady Raiders finish the season with a record of 24-1.

Cougars survive 3rd quarter push from Wichita Heights to prevail

The top-seed Shawnee Mission Northwest Cougars faced the second-seed Wichita Heights Falcons in the late game.

The Cougars won the school’s first-ever boys basketball state title, capping off their perfect 25-0 season.

The Falcons didn’t go down without a fight, opening up a 12-point lead in the third quarter.

After about five minutes of scoreless basketball, junior Keaton Wagler got a basket to get the Cougars rolling again in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held the lead for more than 27 minutes on their way to the 47-39 win.

Cougars junior Aiven Riley led all scorers with 13, and junior Keaton Wagler added 10 points and five rebounds. Juniors Van Collins and Tyler Salmon each scored seven points. Northwest’s seven-foot sophomore Ethan Taylor collected ten rebounds, five blocks, and scored seven points.