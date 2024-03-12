fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Transportation

Overland Park mulls plan to add electric vehicle charging stations — Here’s where they could go

Share this story:

An electric vehicle charging station used to charge city-owned EVs outside the Myron Scafe Building in Overland Park. File photo.

Overland Park is taking some early steps toward adding more electric vehicle charging infrastructure and expanding its own fleet to include more electric-powered vehicles.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee took the first stab at the new plan drafted by the engineering firm Olsson, unanimously recommending its adoption.

The new 95-page plan makes no policy decisions — like whether to charge drivers to use any public charging stations and how much — but does aim to help the city make plans “to implement a thoughtful strategy identifying needs and best practices.”

“Its sustainability components are great, but it’s more a recognition of reality and how we need to plan for the future,” said Councilmember Logan Heley last Wednesday in support the plan.

Read the full draft EV readiness plan here.

PV public works EV charging station. Overland Park is considering how to expand its EV charging infrastructure and city vehicle fleet.
A electric vehicle charger at a Prairie Village city facility. File photo.

Where might public EV charging stations go?

The plan also recommends a few public buildings to place chargers for EV vehicles, either for the city to plug in its current and future EVs as well as for public use.

Those include:

  • Myron Scafe Building
  • Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
  • Scheels Soccer Complex
  • St. Andrews Golf Course
  • Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
  • Matt Ross Community Center
  • City Hall
  • Sykes Lady Golf Course
  • W. Sanders Justice Center
  • Bluejacket Pool
  • The future Marty Park
  • Overland Park Convention Center
  • Stonegate Pool

Which of those facilities could eventually have charging infrastructure, what that could look like and the timeline for each of those possible installations is unclear at this time.

Some chargers, such as those recommended for the Parks and Recreation Headquarters, the Dennis Garret Public Works Building and the city’s fleet maintenance building, would just be for Overland Park to charge city vehicles, not for public use.

EV battery plant
State and local leaders helped break ground on the new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto last year. The new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs in the burgeoning EV on the former Sunflower Army Ammo plant. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Overland Park could convert some of its existing fleet to EV

  • Overland Park’s city fleet already does contain some EVs, though those make up a small percentage. Of the 480 vehicles in the city fleet, just three are EVs currently in use.
  • Those vehicles are used in IT, the city manager’s office and public works. An additional Ford Lightning pickup truck has been ordered for the parks and recreation division as well.
  • The readiness plan cites a need to “establish a clear and measurable goal for the transition to EVs.”
  • Still, the plan estimates that about 19% of the standard fleet is “ready for the EV transition” and could be “replaced at the end of their current service life” with EV alternatives.
  • An additional 22% of the fleet was identified for “possible EV transition,” but the report notes that shifting those vehicles may prove “more difficult” due to cost and other factors.

Overland Park’s next steps:

  • The Overland Park City Council will get a presentation on the new EV Readiness Plan next.
  • Then, the full council will vote on the plan’s adoption.
  • Later, the city council will also need to make decisions about whether and how much to charge for use of the EV chargers as well as any potential parking codes for the stations.
  • Those decisions will likely filter through the Community Development and Public Safety Committees, respectively.

Keep reading: Farmers’ market refresh, new park highlight Overland Park’s five-year capital plan

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
Rosella E. Coburn
Next article
Homebody Finance: A nifty payment structure you can use to save thousands

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO