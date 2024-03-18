A new eatery offering “reimagined” desserts served by the jar is on its way to Johnson County.

Jars by Fabio Viviani — a sweets shop owned by a former “Top Chef” contestant — plans to open a new shop in southern Overland Park this summer as part of a broader metrowide expansion.

Jars will operate at 4937 W. 119th St.

The shop is moving into a space on the west end of the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in Overland Park.

Jars will neighbor André’s Confiserie Suisse and PAINT Nail Bar at the shopping center.

Soft serve ice cream shop Bingbox previously occupied the space, before it closed in the fall of 2023.

Jars serves desserts in small packages

The “single-serve” shop specializes in jarred desserts of various flavors.

Some of the flavors include tres leches cake, chocolate s’mores, blueberry cheesecake, and salted caramel pecan pie.

The brand was founded by chef and restauranteur Fabio Viviani, who operates several restaurants and culinary concepts across the country.

Viviani was also a contestant in Bravo’s “Top Chef” for two seasons, where he earned a “Fan Favorite” title.

This is the first Jars shop in Johnson County

It’s also the company’s first shop in the wider Kansas City metro as a whole.

The first Jars shop opened in early 2023, in Chicago.

As of now, the dessert brand operates three shops across the country — the original in Chicago, along with two more in Fort Worth, Texas and Laguna Niguel, California.

According to a company press release, Jars by Fabio intends to open several more Kansas City area locations, along with other new shops in Texas and California.

Want more food and drink news? Plans for Overland Park’s first Popeyes moving forward