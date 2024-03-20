The city of Mission is envisioning a transformed Rock Creek Trail.

The possibilities include erecting a permanent pavilion for the Mission Market, creating additional green space along the trail route and adding pollinator landscapes along Rock Creek Trail between Woodson Street and Roeland Drive — right through the heart of downtown Mission.

This comes two years after the city received a Planning Sustainable Places grant from the Mid-America Regional Council to evaluate this section of the Rock Creek Trail corridor and come up with recommended improvements along this section of the trail.

The city, a consulting team and a steering committee spoke with businesses and neighbors, hosted focus groups, and reviewed data and input to develop two concepts.

On Wednesday, the Mission City Council during a 6 p.m. work session will hear a presentation of the design options from the consulting team.

There are two design options

The first concept, dubbed Rock Creek Park, calls for ample open green space along Rock Creek Trail between Woodson Street and Nall Avenue. Key features of the Rock Creek Park concept include the following, as outlined in city documents:

A permanent pavilion for the farmers market

A fitness space and a restroom

Connections to existing and new park spaces

A pollinator landscape and a water feature

The closure of Reeds Road to vehicular traffic at Johnson Drive

The second concept, called Market in the Green, proposes an expansion of the farmers market and similar events beyond Johnson Drive onto city-owned property to the west. Key features of the Market in the Green concept include the following, as outlined in city documents:

A large pavilion on Johnson Drive and smaller pavilions to the west

Artful shade structures and additional parking

A fitness area, event space and pollinator landscapes

Keeping Reeds Road open to vehicular traffic, but including traffic tables for safety

Each concept can be seen in city documents embedded below on pages 19 (Rock Creek Park) and 21 (Market in the Green).

Loading...

The city plans to apply for a grant for improvements

Mission received a MARC Planning Sustainable Places grant that resulted in the two design options for the Rock Creek Trail.

The city plans to apply for another Planning Sustainable Places grant to help bring one of the designs to fruition, according to city documents.

Additionally, the sale of Beverly Park to Milhaus, a developer building apartments near Powell Community Center, will be considered one source of funding, according to city documents.

Milhaus plans to give the city $500,000 for the sale of Beverly Park.

Next steps:

City staff will evaluate the recommendations and figure out how to follow through on design plans with budget and time constraints, according to city documents.

Then, updated recommendations will be presented to the city council for final approval.

Keep reading: 50 e-bikes coming soon to Mission and Roeland Park