In rare easy vote, Olathe apartments off K-7 earn ‘enthusiastic yes’

Olathe will allow a plan for roughly 300 new apartments near Kansas Highway 7 and College Boulevard to go ahead.

The Olathe City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezoning request and preliminary site development plan for the 27-acre multifamily housing project in the K-7 corridor by Lenexa-based Oddo Development.

During the vote, Councilmember LeEtta Felter offered what she called “an enthusiastic yes” for the multifamily development.

“These are beautiful, thank you for bringing them here,” she added.

Oddo’s K-7 plan has 300+ apartments

For the project just southwest of K-7 and College Boulevard, 24 two- and three-story buildings are proposed. Those range in size from 12 to 14 units per building.

That brings the total of proposed units to 314 in all, some with one-bedroom and some with two-bedroom layouts.

In a presentation to the planning commission last month, Rick Oddo called the apartments “luxury.” He said the rents are expected to start at $2,000 a month.

The complex will also have a clubhouse space with an outdoor pool, dog park and a trail connection.

Rezoning lowers residential density allowed

Before the approval Tuesday, the property was previously zoned for multiple different potential uses, including some higher-density multifamily residential as well as other housing densities.

The previous zoning also allowed for some commercial uses and had carryover rural county zoning.

Now, the property can only be developed for low-density multifamily residential under the city’s R-3 zoning category.

Olathe apartment proposal faced no major opposition

Aside from discussion about traffic in the area and the formula the city uses to assess the forecasted traffic impact that could arise from any proposed development, the city council approved the plan for the high-end apartment complex with relative ease Tuesday.

There was no opposition from neighbors who spoke of at the meeting — a rarity when it comes to new residential apartment proposals in Johnson County these days.

Just last week at the Olathe Planning Commission, a different proposal from Oddo Development in the nearby Cedar Creek community narrowly eked out a recommendation for approval following hours of public comment from neighbors who were forcefully opposed to that plan.

That mixed-use project in Cedar Creek, if approved, envisions 300 additional apartment units, 11 townhomes and nearly 45,000 square feet of new commercial space. It heads to the city council for final approval on April 2.

Keep reading: Project bringing apartments and shops to Olathe’s Cedar Creek ekes out narrow win