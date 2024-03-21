A Shawnee Mission West varsity golf player wants to repay the school golf program for inspiring his love of the sport.

Noah Winans, a senior, has teamed up with local business owner Braxton Stowers at Air Power Consultants to organize a golf tournament at DubsDread Golf Course on Friday.

Winans’ focus of the event is give back to SM West, as a parting gift before graduation. He and Braxton plan to give proceeds from the tournament to the school golf program to purchase new equipment. Winans also hopes to pursue golf through college.

“This whole thing started with me realizing that the golf program had made me a lot of lasting friendships, and introduced me to a game that I can play my whole life,” Winans said. “Shawnee Mission West is definitely not the richest school in the [district]. We have a lot of people who are on free reduced lunch. I’m on free reduced lunch. And I just wanted to [repay] the school because they’ve done so much for me.”

More information and how to register for the golf tourney

In order to advertise the tournament, Winans designed flyers, social media posts, and spreadsheets. So far, they’ve accrued 30 teams, meaning they need six more to reach capacity. Team entry fees are $150, and there are four to a team.

There are 18 holes on the course, and two teams to a hole. Registration begins at 11 am. Click here to register.

Water, soda, chips, and hotdogs will be provided to players, alcoholic beverages not included.

Both Winans and Stowers hope the tournament becomes an annual tradition.

“I think it’s gonna be a great time,” Stowers said. “And I hope everyone can enjoy themselves.”

