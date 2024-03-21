Locally owned plant nursery celebrates 60 years in bloom

More than six decades ago, Ron Nelson was studying dentistry at Kansas State University when he had a realization: He’d rather be working with plants.

That realization led to a redirection from dentistry to horticulture and, after college, the eventual purchase of a garden center in Overland Park. The garden center became Family Tree Nursery, growing from one greenhouse to three across the Kansas City area.

This spring, Family Tree Nursery reached 60 years in business. It’s a bittersweet anniversary, as its founder passed away last year. But Ron’s grandson Jesse Nelson — who also serves as the Shawnee nursery’s manager — said that in the next 60 years, the Nelson family intends to carry on that legacy.

How it started

Ron’s passion for plants, Jesse recounted, stemmed from his time working at a garden center in Wamego, Kansas — where he worked from seventh grade through his college years.

The original Family Tree Nursery operated at 8424 Farley St. in Overland Park, where it still operates today. But the nursery started primarily as a growing center, not a retail center.

The pivot to retail came, Jesse said, sometime early in the nursery’s history, when they had an excess of geranium flowers one day and held a sale for them. The center had a line out the door, he said, and thus began a new chapter for Family Tree.

Family Tree Nursery also was not originally called that name. Ron opened it as the Overland Park Garden Center initially. When the nursery expanded with two more retail centers in Shawnee and Liberty and a growing facility in Kansas City, Kansas, roughly two decades later, it became clear to Ron that the company was becoming too big to have a name that was just tied to one location.

Then one night, Jesse said, the perfect name came to Ron.

“He sat up in bed one night and woke (my grandmother) up and said, ‘I think I know what it’s supposed to be,’” he said. “And from there, he drew and designed the logo and kind of rebranded it to where it was all ‘Family Tree Nursery.’”

The Nelson family’s roles have grown with the business

Throughout the years, Ron’s wife Beverly (“Bev”) Nelson worked alongside Ron at Family Tree. Then Eric Nelson — Ron’s son and Jesse’s father — followed in his father’s footsteps, growing up in the gardening business and studying horticulture at Kansas State University.

He spearheaded the growth of Family Tree Nursery’s production, Jesse said. Today, Family Tree’s production has grown from two small greenhouses to two five-acre production farms.

Both of Eric’s sons, Jonah and Jesse Nelson, joined the business full time in the late 2000s. Today, all three of them still hold active roles in the business — which Jesse said came naturally.

“My dad always encouraged us to do what fulfills us and what we were called to do, and he never really forced us into the business,” Jesse said. “He just wanted us to go do something that we loved and were passionate about. And both of us kind of decided that this is what we’re passionate about.”

The Nelson family has grown the business in a non-plant aspect as well. Josiah Nelson — known to many as “Bo” — owns and operates Kansas City’s Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters. In 2019, he decided to bring his coffee closer to home by opening Café Equinox inside the Shawnee nursery. They’ve since added a coffee service at the Overland Park nursery as well.

“That’s been a really awesome addition to the experience we have here,” Jesse said.

Continuing the legacy

In the past six decades, Jesse said his grandparents and his family have worked to always maintain a consistent standard of integrity, quality products and quality service at Family Tree.

“We’re certainly in the business of growing beautiful plants, but we’re also in the business of growing people,” he said. “We find it as a very honorable profession, getting to serve people and getting to work outside with nature and beautifying the earth.”

As the nursery grows and brings on new staff, that’s something he said has never changed will and will always stay the same. And it’s a standard that rings true throughout the younger generations of the Nelson family and the nursery’s other employees too.

“We have quite a few tenured employees that have been working with us now for 30+ years,” he said. “They’ve really committed to continue to help carry on the vision that my grandfather set. We’re very blessed to have the team and the people that we have here — I can’t stress that enough.”

