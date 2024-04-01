Farmers market season is nearly upon us for several cities across Johnson County.

One of the big changes coming up will happen in Olathe; the city intends to relocate its Stagecoach Park market to its downtown area.

The farmers market will move to 219 Loula St., near the Old Town Community Garden and the city’s cardboard and glass recycling center. The move will be official on Saturday, May 25.

“The decision to relocate from Stagecoach Park stems from our commitment to enhance the community experience and creating a vibrant hub for residents and visitors,” said Cody Kennedy, chief communications officer, in an email.

Kennedy also said that with the move, the market has space to grow, and will hopefully draw people downtown.

“​​We look forward to fostering community and the connection of our community by creating an inviting space to gather, shop, and enjoy fresh offerings of fresh produce and artisanal goods,” he added.

Here’s a look at when JoCo area farmers’ markets are opening:

Olathe

Olathe will start the season of farmers markets on Saturday, April 27, opening at both Stagecoach Park and Black Bob Park.

On May 8, Olathe’s slate of Wednesday farmers markets will begin.

Starting May 25, the Stagecoach Park location will move downtown, but the Black Bob market will stay where it is.

Both Saturday and Wednesday markets start at 7:30 a.m.

Overland Park

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will kick-off on April 20, in the dedicated downtown Overland Park pavilion of Santa Fe Drive.

The market will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Wednesday markets will start on June 5, and go from 8 a.m. to noon.

Conversations about refreshing the farmers’ market space are expected to pick up this calendar year.

Merriam

Merriam starts its farmers market season on May 4.

The market is located at 5740 Merriam Drive.

It goes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will feature live music on the first Saturday of each month and free activities for kids on the third Saturday.

Lenexa

Lenexa’s outdoor farmers market starts on April 27.

The city will host the market in the lower level Civic Campus parking garage in City Center.

The market starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until noon.

Later, Tuesday farmers’ markets will begin on May 28, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shawnee

Shawnee’s Saturday market will begin in May, in the city hall parking lot.

The city’s third Thursday event, Moonlight Market, also begins May 16.

That event, also in the city hall parking lot and spilling into the downtown core, starts at 4 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m.

Mission

The Mission Market will start Thursday, June 6, this year.

It takes place at 5635 Johnson Drive from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

