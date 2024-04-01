fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events

Farmers market season opens soon — Here’s the lineup in JoCo’s bigger cities

Share this story:

Fresh berries at the Olathe Farmers' Market.
Olathe plans to move one of its farmers' market locations in May. Above, fresh berries at the Olathe Farmers' Market. Photo via city of Olathe on Facebook.

Farmers market season is nearly upon us for several cities across Johnson County.

One of the big changes coming up will happen in Olathe; the city intends to relocate its Stagecoach Park market to its downtown area.

The farmers market will move to 219 Loula St., near the Old Town Community Garden and the city’s cardboard and glass recycling center. The move will be official on Saturday, May 25.

“The decision to relocate from Stagecoach Park stems from our commitment to enhance the community experience and creating a vibrant hub for residents and visitors,” said Cody Kennedy, chief communications officer, in an email.

Kennedy also said that with the move, the market has space to grow, and will hopefully draw people downtown.

“​​We look forward to fostering community and the connection of our community by creating an inviting space to gather, shop, and enjoy fresh offerings of fresh produce and artisanal goods,” he added.

People shop during a sunny morning at an Olathe Farmers' Market. Photo via city of Olathe on Facebook.
People shop for local produce and goods during a sunny morning at an Olathe Farmers’ Market. Photo via city of Olathe on Facebook.

Here’s a look at when JoCo area farmers’ markets are opening:

Olathe

  • Olathe will start the season of farmers markets on Saturday, April 27, opening at both Stagecoach Park and Black Bob Park.
  • On May 8, Olathe’s slate of Wednesday farmers markets will begin.
  • Starting May 25, the Stagecoach Park location will move downtown, but the Black Bob market will stay where it is.
  • Both Saturday and Wednesday markets start at 7:30 a.m.
  • Find more information here.

Overland Park

  • The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will kick-off on April 20, in the dedicated downtown Overland Park pavilion of Santa Fe Drive.
  • The market will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Wednesday markets will start on June 5, and go from 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Conversations about refreshing the farmers’ market space are expected to pick up this calendar year.
  • Find more information here.
The Overland Park Farmers' Market, where PepperCave was briefly a vendor.
Farmers’ market season begins in Johnson County on April 20 in Overland Park. Photo courtesy city of Overland Park.

Merriam

  • Merriam starts its farmers market season on May 4.
  • The market is located at 5740 Merriam Drive.
  • It goes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • The market will feature live music on the first Saturday of each month and free activities for kids on the third Saturday.
  • Read about vendors for the 2024 season here.

Lenexa

  • Lenexa’s outdoor farmers market starts on April 27.
  • The city will host the market in the lower level Civic Campus parking garage in City Center.
  • The market starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until noon.
  • Later, Tuesday farmers’ markets will begin on May 28, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Find more here.
Hundreds gathered in downtown Shawnee to shop local vendors and enjoy live music on a nice evening. Shawnee's third Thursday's Moonlight Market returned for the 2023 season this week.
Hundreds gathered in downtown Shawnee to shop local vendors and enjoy live music on a nice evening at Shawnee’s Moonlight Market in 2023. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Shawnee

  • Shawnee’s Saturday market will begin in May, in the city hall parking lot.
  • Saturday farmers markets run from 7 a.m. to noon. Find more here.
  • The city’s third Thursday event, Moonlight Market, also begins May 16.
  • That event, also in the city hall parking lot and spilling into the downtown core, starts at 4 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m.

Mission

  • The Mission Market will start Thursday, June 6, this year.
  • It takes place at 5635 Johnson Drive from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Read more about vendors and details here.

Keep reading: Farmers’ market refresh, new park highlight Overland Park’s five-year capital plan

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
This locally owned art studio is returning to its Prairie Village stomping grounds

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO