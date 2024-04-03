A Kansas City, Missouri-based medical spa that got its start in Johnson County two decades ago will soon return there with a new location.

AesthetiCare MedSpa plans to open its new Lenexa location on April 15.

AesthetiCare will operate at 9475 Meadow View Drive

The spa will move into a space off of Kansas Highway 7 and Prairie Star Parkway.

The 3,600-square-foot space is brand new and was built specifically for AesthetiCare.

It will neighbor Ridgeview Eye Care and Casey’s Gas Station.

AesthetiCare offers ‘premier’ spa services

Matt Taranto, owner and managing partner, described AesthetiCare as a “halfway” point between a plastic surgery center and a day spa.

The new location will have 10 treatment rooms and will offer a range of cosmetic services, from Botox injections and chemical peels to laser hair removal and permanent makeup.

“The number one thing is that we treat people safely and efficaciously,” Taranto said. “It’s worked well for 23 years.”

Mint Esthetics, AesthetiCare’s sister brand, also offers training services to estheticians and has worked with more than 2,000 clinics around the world, Taranto said.

“When you look at Kansas City, there’s probably 60 or 70 places people can go for aesthetic services,” Taranto added. “The reason we’re by far the biggest is not because we offer Botox or laser hair removal — everybody does that. It’s because our staff is ridiculously well trained, and we offer a level of customer service that just exceeds expectations.”

This will mark AesthetiCare’s third current location

Taranto opened the first AesthetiCare in 2001, in a 1,000-square-foot space off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road.

After outgrowing that location, the spa moved to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission — and when it outgrew that space, it moved to two other locations in Leawood.

Today, it operates out of a Ward Parkway space in Kansas City, Missouri, and has another location in Liberty — the latter of which, Taranto said, will closely mirror the new Lenexa location.

Taranto hopes the newest location will not only serve as a convenient option for AesthetiCare’s existing Johnson County clientele, but will help expand the spa’s clientele in Johnson County — and further west, in areas like Lawrence.

“The growth is exciting,” Taranto said. “It’s exciting when you offer services and products and a level of customer service that people really enjoy, and every year you can see that get better and better.”

Other local business news: PGA Tour Superstore on its way to former Overland Park Whole Foods