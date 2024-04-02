A retailer that aims to be “golf’s happy place” is on its way to Johnson County.

Work has begun on a new PGA Tour Superstore in the former home of a Whole Foods store in southern Overland Park.

Though officials from the Georgia-based company did not immediately confirm the opening timeline, remodeling had begun on the space last week — paving the way for an opening in the coming months.

PGA Tour Superstore will operate at 6621 W. 119th St.

The store is moving into a 29,000-square-foot space at the Fountains Shopping Center in Overland Park, just off of 119th Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Whole Foods operated there before the company built a new space at the Overland Crossing shopping center on 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

That new Whole Foods store opened in its new larger space last fall, near Pan-Asia Market.

The store offers all things golf

PGA Tour Superstore offers a vast range of golf clubs and golf balls in various sizes and colors.

The store also sells athletic clothing for men and women — as well as shoes, speakers and luggage.

In addition to golf, PGA Tour Superstore’s inventory also includes some equipment for sports like tennis and pickleball.

This marks the first PGA Tour Superstore in Johnson County

The Overland Park store will also be the first one in the wider Kansas City metro area.

The Georgia-headquartered company is owned by Arthur Blank, owner of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons — who also co-founded home improvement retailer The Home Depot.

Blank acquired the company in 2010, but it was originally founded as Martin’s Golf & Tennis Superstore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Since then, the company has grown with more than 70 locations across the country.

Want more local business news? This locally owned art studio is returning to its Prairie Village stomping grounds