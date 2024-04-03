Inside JCPRD: Conserving a time capsule treasure – an 1891 photograph

Guest written by Curator of Collections Anne Jones

The Johnson County Museum’s special exhibit, “Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule,” contains well over 100 items representing aspects of the county in 1951 – newspapers, letters, government documents, maps, directories, and photographs. One photograph from the time capsule is actually much older, dating to 1891, and shows another time capsule moment from the county’s history. It is just one of the more than 1.5 million items in the museum’s permanent collections. Adding the 1891 photograph to the collections provided an opportunity to have the artifact professionally conserved, ensuring that it will exist far into the future. Read on to learn more

A glimpse of 1891

The albumen photograph (a type of photograph developed using egg whites and silver nitrate) was taken on July 4, 1891, and captured county residents gathering in Olathe’s downtown square to witness the dedication of the then-newly-constructed courthouse that Kansas architect, George P. Washburn, designed. On that date, county residents observed the laying of the courthouse cornerstone and a time capsule for future generations to find. Pictured at the center of the photograph is a group of young women dressed in white, surrounded by local organizations such as the Masons, the Grand Army of the Republic (a group of Civil War veterans), and a community band. Individuals holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the July heat and a bandstand are visible in the background, along with horses and buggies. This picture of the crowd in 1891 was included in the 1951 time capsule, a nod to the container’s predecessor.

When this photograph was unwrapped in 2022, staff found a piece of George W. Norris Drug Store letterhead, dated May 5, 1951, attached to the back of it. According to the typed note, George Black, editor of the “Patron Grange” newspaper, gave the photograph to Norris in 1925. The note includes the names of drugstore employees and their addresses, the address of the Norris family, and a small black and white photograph of the Norris home. Black also noted that the blue encircled “x” located in the upper right corner of the albumen photograph identified the location for Johnson County’s original stone courthouse among the buildings located near the square shown in the photograph’s background (including the First National Bank, Norvels Dry Goods, Cristy Drug Store, Star Restaurant, and the C.H. Hyer Boot Shop). The note does not mention the name of the photographer who took the image in 1891.

Preservation and the 1951 time capsule

When the time capsule was assembled in 1951, the process involved taking precautions to protect its contents, especially photographs, from possible exposure to moisture. More than 50 8” x 10” black and white photographs were wrapped in tin foil envelopes and the outer seams sealed with wax (handy containers such as Saran wrap or sealable plastic bags were not invented yet in 1951). The 1891 photograph was separated from the other images, and carefully wrapped in layers of wax-coated paper and tin foil, then sealed with beeswax.

The photo was originally mounted to a large piece of thick cardstock. It showed evidence of natural aging, discoloration, and foxing – the appearance of small brown spots or blotches brought on by mold and other environmental contaminants. The letterhead attached to the reverse was likely trimmed to fit. The adhesive tape had penetrated the letterhead, leaving dark stains on the cardstock and along the edges of the letterhead. In short, the condition of the photograph and the materials used to bind it to the additional note, photograph, and cardstock, threatened its future. The tape and adhesives could eat away at the image, and the discoloration on the photograph could eventually obscure its subjects completely. The museum’s collections staff determined that something needed to be done to save the historic image.

Conservation for the 1891 photograph

The Museum contracted with local photograph conservator, Tom Edmondson, who determined the photograph was structurally sound, and that a course of treatment would brighten and enhance the 1891 photo, restoring the image. After consultation with museum staff, it was determined that the cardstock backboard was not important to retain, and that the piece of letterhead and small black and white house print would be removed, treated, and stored separately from the photograph. Initial treatment activities included photographing both sides of the image and writing a condition report.

Edmondson utilized a variety of conservation methods while working on the 1891 photograph. Dry white vinyl erasers were used to remove soil from both the 1891 image and the small black and white house photo. The small print was then humidified and placed in a stack of blotters to dry and flatten the image. The cardstock backing was removed from the 1891 photograph by sheering it away with a small spatula. Washing the image in water loosened and removed any residual cardstock and adhesive. Additional water baths and light bleaching enhanced the image quality by removing stains and discoloration. Following a humidification and pressing process, the photograph was lined with a medium weight Japanese paper and mounted to archival cardstock for support. Edmondson submitted a final treatment report and photograph documentation that will be retained as part of the photograph’s permanent record.

Collecting and preserving history – the Johnson County Museum

When the museum’s Collections Committee accepted the time capsule and its contents from Johnson County Facilities in 2022, those items were accepted into the museum’s permanent collections and its permanent care. Over the course of several months, museum staff photographed and catalogued all of the items. Like each item the museum accepts into the permanent collections, the time capsule and its contents will be carefully stored and preserved. Photographs of the artifacts will help limit future handling while also maximizing accessibility for exhibits, presentations, research, and public perusal.

The story of this photograph reflects the museum’s approach to caring for items in the collections. When the Collections Committee considers a donation to the collections, condition is always evaluated. Some items warrant conservation to stabilize items of unique historical value. Others are accepted as-is. Conservation needs are determined through regular inventorying of the collections and exhibition planning.

Because of its significance in documenting a special moment in time – that 1891 time capsule and cornerstone laying at the Johnson County Courthouse – museum staff made the decision to devote resources to conserve the image. The results saved the past for the future.

You can view the newly conserved 1891 photograph, along with other 1951 time capsule contents and stories, in the museum’s special exhibit, “Inside the Box,” through May 4. Visit JCPRD.com/museum to plan your visit.