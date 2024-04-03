Shawnee Mission South dedicates relay to former coach Mike Naster

A former Shawnee Mission South High track coach was given a special honor for his 26 years of dedication.

At its track meet on March 30, the high school track team announced it will change its 4 x 400 meter relay race to “The Mike Naster Relay.”

A coach for the high school from 1982 to 2008, Naster said he was touched by the honor.

“Probably my favorite event was the (4 x 400) because that’s the last event of the meet,” he said. “You can win or lose the meet on that one.”

Naster coached track for 51 years

Growing up running track at Shawnee Mission West High, Naster said his athletic ability was decent, but not outstanding.

“It’s likely I was a better coach than I was a runner,” he said, laughing.

In the ’70s, he started his coaching career at schools in Topeka, Kansas, including Curtis Junior High and Washburn Rural High.

The Shawnee Mission School District hired Naster to teach and coach at Shawnee Mission South in the early ’80s. He started out teaching American History and Government, along with coaching track. From 1982 to 1998, he also coached their cross county team. Every day was a joy, he said.

“I can’t say I ever went to work one day in my life because teaching and coaching were fun,” he said.

Naster racked up awards at SM South

His time at Shawnee Mission South saw numerous trophies and achievements, including:

10 Sunflower League Championships

16 Regional Championships

one State Championship

five placements at state meets, including three second-place awards and two third-place awards

Of those achievements, Naster said it was his last meet in 2008, before he retired, that means the most.

“That’s my number one highlight, and it’s not even close,” he said. “Our boys won state and our girls missed winning by three points.”

Naster continued to coach until last year

After retiring from Shawnee Mission South, Naster said he was approached by a friend, Bob Lockwood, to help coach at Piper High in Kansas City, Kansas.

During that time, he coached Lockwood’s son, Grant Lockwood, who ended up breaking six school records and setting a state record in 2022. Now, he runs for the University of Kansas Track & Field team.

“That was just an unbelievable thrill, coaching one of my best friend’s sons and having him do so well,” he said.

Naster is happy he’s still remembered

At the March 30 meet, Naster said he was surprised to find his name was recognized by current Shawnee Mission High students.

“They have a couple of kids that rank at number one in the state, and I went up to them and I met some of the kids and talked to them and they go, ‘We’ve heard of you,'” he said.

In addition, some parents of the athletes turned out to be people Naster once coached. To catch up with them and know he had impact brings him happiness.

“It’s nice to talk to them and hear how their lives have turned out,” he said. “I’ve just been very fortunate. Like I said, coaching and teaching — this came easy. It wasn’t a job. It was fun.”

