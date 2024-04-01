Aiman Boullaouz hadn’t ever really considered becoming a caddie when his ceramics teacher mentioned a summer job opportunity in class one day.

He admittedly didn’t know the game, didn’t seek out televised tournaments or even play putt-putt. About the only golfing he did was on a Nintendo Wii, and he said he couldn’t claim he was especially good at that.

Nevertheless, Boullaouz was the only one from his class who stopped Shawnee Mission South teacher Cortney Dougherty afterwards to inquire about the job posting she’d mentioned. If you caddied, there would also be a chance at a scholarship. That’s all he knew.

Now Boullaouz (pronounced Bal-looze), 18, is one of two Kansans to earn Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, an award that gives him $125,000 for housing and tuition over four years.

Boullaouz began to caddie that summer as a junior and worked for two years at the Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri. The management was unperturbed that he didn’t know that much about the game when he applied, he said.

“I think they were just excited that someone wanted to try,” he said. With the prevalence of golf carts and robotic golf club carriers, there wasn’t much demand for a human to carry the bags of clubs, so the caddie workforce wasn’t especially large, he said.

Boullaouz learned as he worked, from the head golf pro and from the golfers themselves, he said. Gradually he picked up the terminology, etiquette, how to work a rangefinder to figure the yardage and even some strategies.

“Sometimes the golfers would give me a little pop quiz – ‘what should I do here?’” he said. “That’s when I got to turn up a little.”

In January, during his freshman year as a computer science major at University of Missouri, Kansas City, Boullaouz, of Overland Park, completed the interviews for the scholarship and learned that he is one of about 340 Evans recipients in the country. He graduated with the Class of 2023 from Shawnee Mission South.

The Chick Evans Scholarship is named for Charles Evans, Jr., a prominent amateur golfer in the 1910s and ‘20s, who was best known for winning the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open tournaments in 1916.

The scholarship is awarded to students who have a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.

Once accepted, recipients must agree to live in an Evans Scholarship House at one of the specified universities. For Boullaouz, this means a transfer next year to the University of Kansas.

The scholarship money will take care of the bulk of his living expenses for the next three years, he said. That’s important because he said before the award, he only had enough money to pay for the first year. Without a scholarship, he might have had to take a break from school, he said.

Working on the links has helped Boullaouz get to know some regulars, who may be good contacts to have one day. In the meantime, his big takeaway has been that adults are “not that different from kids my age. They’re just people, just grown up teenagers.”

Boullaouz said he plans to caddie again this summer, and would eventually like to play more golf. “On the course it’s calm, and whacking the balls around is really satisfying,” he said.

But for now, there’s no time. “When I’m working I’m working and it’s hard to fit golf into my schedule. When I’m at school, I’m at school and it’s hard to fit golf into my schedule,” he said.

Other local sports news: SM Northwest’s Ryan Lee named swim coach of year in Kansas