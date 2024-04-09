A new boba tea concept is coming to downtown Mission.

Pho and My Bestea — a new concept doubling as a tea and noodle shop — will re-introduce boba tea to downtown Mission. The announcement comes after Tea Rex Boba shuttered its doors last fall with a temporary closure that became permanent.

Andrew Nguyen, who owns the new venture, said he and his fiancée hope to open their shop in roughly four months, aiming tentatively for August.

Pho And My Bestea will operate at 6102 Johnson Drive

The shop is moving into a downtown Mission space just off of Johnson Drive and Beverly Avenue, near Dearborn Animal Clinic and Flatlanders Ski & Snowboard.

Johnson Drive mainstay Mission Fresh Fashion had occupied the space for 23 years before it closed in May 2023.

Once it opens, Pho and My Bestea will operate every day of the week, from 11 a.m. to either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., Nguyen said.

The shop will serve boba tea and noodle dishes

The counter-service shop will offer boba tea drinks, as well as pho — a Vietnamese noodle dish served in a soup. Customers will be able to enjoy these at the bar or take them to-go.

“I want to make it as authentic as possible and as tasty as possible,” Nguyen said.

Guests who walk into the shop will be greeted with Korean pop music — or “K-pop” — themed decor and merchandise.

Nguyen said that while he plans to maintain some of the space’s look from its time as Mission Fresh Fashion, he intends to add some “nerdy” touches. In addition to K-pop, the walls will also have nods to some of his other interests, including Japanese anime and Star Wars.

“We’re trying to attract a younger crowd,” he noted.

This is not Nguyen’s first business endeavor

Nguyen also owns and operates a Kansas City, Missouri, franchise of the Fat Bee Cafe boba tea shop — along with two nail salons, Bella Nails in Lenexa and Lovely Nails in Olathe. (Fat Bee Cafe has two more Johnson County shops in Shawnee and Overland Park, although those are under different franchise ownership.)

Through operating Fat Bee Cafe, Nguyen said he’s noticed a high interest in the local community for things like K-pop (of which he’s a big fan himself as well).

With Pho and My Bestea, he hopes to create a unique and “chill” hangout space where people can bond and form a sense of community over those shared interests — along with a glass of boba tea and a bowl of pho. That’s the part of this new “adventure” that he’s most looking forward to.

“I want to see that in action — I want to see people enjoying my vision and just having fun,” he said.

