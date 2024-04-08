A much-anticipated new restaurant district in Lenexa has landed its fourth and final tenant.

Kansas City-based developer Copaken Brooks has announced plans for a new eatery, Zhoug Mediterranean, to join the “Restaurant Row” development just east of Lenexa City Center.

With the development currently under construction, Zhoug Mediterranean plans to open this fall.

Zhoug Mediterranean will operate off 87th and Renner

The restaurant plans to occupy a 3,000-square-foot space at Restaurant Row.

It will neighbor southern-style restaurant Tupelo Honey at the development.

The cluster of four buildings will sit at the eastern entry point of Lenexa City Center — which is home to several other eateries, including multiple inside the Lenexa Public Market.

The restaurant originated in Lawrence

The “fast-casual” eatery will serve Mediterranean favorites like falafel, gyro wraps and shawarma bowls.

Its first location opened as The Fresh Mediterranean Company out of a Cenex gas station in Lawrence, and still operates there today.

Zhoug Mediterranean also has another location in the works in Kansas City, Missouri, out of a space formerly occupied by Italian deli D’Bronx.

Zhoug Mediterranean brings Restaurant Row to full occupancy

The restaurant comes as the last of four tenants — all of which are slated to open in the fall of 2024.

North Carolina-based Tupelo Honey came as the first announced tenant, followed by locally-owned eateries Cactus Grill and Enjoy Pure Food + Drink.

“The Fresh Mediterranean Co. has introduced thousands of people to fresh Mediterranean favorites in Lawrence, and we are excited to bring that culture to the larger Kansas City community as we expand into the metro,” said Steven Jacobs, CFO of Ethnic Food Concepts which owns Zhoug. “Restaurant Row is the perfect match for us to open a new Zhoug location in a brand new, made-for-us space within Lenexa’s ever-growing City Center.”

Want more food and drink news? Duck Donuts nearing opening at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square