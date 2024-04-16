A quick-service Mexican eatery has officially expanded its Johnson County presence.

Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opened its doors last week, in the former home of a Steak and Shake diner in northern Overland Park.

Abelardo’s operates at 7510 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant operates out of a space on the northwest corner of Foster Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway, near Blake’s Barber Shop and the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites.

Steak and Shake moved out of that space in August 2023 after occupying it for years.

Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Abelardo’s serves up Mexican breakfast, lunch and dinner

The restaurant’s all-day breakfast menu features items like huevos rancheros, omelets and breakfast burritos.

In addition to breakfast, customers can opt for other items like rolled taquitos, nachos, quesadillas and rice bowls.

The restaurant also serves Mexican beverages, like horchatas and Jarritos soda of various flavors.

This marks the fourth JoCo location for Abelardo’s

The restaurant — which is headquartered in Nebraska — opened its first Overland Park location further south in February 2023.

Abelardo’s also has two more Johnson County locations in Shawnee and Olathe.

Across the state line, the restaurant operates another location in Kansas City, Missouri.

