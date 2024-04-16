A quick-service Mexican eatery has officially expanded its Johnson County presence.
Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh opened its doors last week, in the former home of a Steak and Shake diner in northern Overland Park.
Abelardo’s operates at 7510 Shawnee Mission Parkway
- The restaurant operates out of a space on the northwest corner of Foster Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway, near Blake’s Barber Shop and the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites.
- Steak and Shake moved out of that space in August 2023 after occupying it for years.
- Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Abelardo’s serves up Mexican breakfast, lunch and dinner
- The restaurant’s all-day breakfast menu features items like huevos rancheros, omelets and breakfast burritos.
- In addition to breakfast, customers can opt for other items like rolled taquitos, nachos, quesadillas and rice bowls.
- The restaurant also serves Mexican beverages, like horchatas and Jarritos soda of various flavors.
This marks the fourth JoCo location for Abelardo’s
- The restaurant — which is headquartered in Nebraska — opened its first Overland Park location further south in February 2023.
- Abelardo’s also has two more Johnson County locations in Shawnee and Olathe.
- Across the state line, the restaurant operates another location in Kansas City, Missouri.
