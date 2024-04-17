SM Northwest’s robotics team heading to World Competition

The Shawnee Mission Northwest High robotics team is gearing up for the World Competition in Houston, Texas.

After the SM Northwest robotics team qualified in the Central Missouri Regional Competition in Sedalia, Missouri, FIRST Robotics extended an invitation to attend Worlds from April 17-20. Without hesitation, team sponsor Sarah Frederickson began emailing parents, district officials and corporate sponsors to register the team for what she considers a “great opportunity.”

The combined costs of registration and travel expenses are about $17,000, Frederickson said. And for the past few months, robotics team members have been meeting with local business owners — specifically tech companies — to help fund their trip. On April 11, they officially met their goal, just six days short of the competition.

“I wasn’t nervous about it,” Frederickson said. “Either we weren’t gonna meet it, or we were. But I guess I always thought we would.”

The team has gone to World Competition before, in 2018. The team also qualified in 2020, but that competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A daunting objective

Each year the World Competition introduces a new objective for the robot to complete. This time, it is to pick up various foam rings, around 14 inches in diameter, and shoot them 7 feet into a scoring area.

Some robots will remain hyper-focused on defense to prevent other teams from scoring.

The matches are timed, and if the robot shoots enough rings, then their turn is amplified for 10 seconds during which they can earn bonus points.

Toward the end, if the team is also able to hang their robot on hooks and pull itself off the ground, then they will receive additional points.

The teams research each other either in advance or make observations during the competition, said SM Northwest Robotics club president Miles Cohen, a senior. As the matches progress, the top eight ranked teams will pick two others to join in a process called Alliance Selection. Then they compete up until the final round, also called the “Einstein.”

“There’s definitely some pressure,” Cohen said. “And you’re competing against world-class teams that are probably more resourceful. [So] I don’t have too many expectations.”

Cheesy Poofs for the win

In a “normal” competition, there’s one match at a time happening in one field, Cohen said. However, at Worlds, due to the influx of teams, there will be eight matches at a time happening in eight fields.

Close to 600 teams will compete from around the world, including from Israel, China, Australia and Brazil.

Frederickson recognizes notable opponents such as the Cheesy Poofs, a team from Silicon Valley that has won the World Competition numerous times.

“They’re really good,” Frederickson said. “I’m sure they have an enormous budget.”

The average team size ranges from 30 to 50 high school students — SM Northwest has 13. And for months on end, they’ve squeezed any extra seconds into programming, rebuilding and planning in the school basement. Their excitement is contagious, and while they still hope to win, that isn’t their main focus.

“To go to Worlds is an opportunity that some robotics teams will never get to take,” Cohen said. “Our team started in 2007, and in the first 10 years, we never got the chance to go to Worlds. So this is special.”

