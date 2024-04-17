Earth Day this year is less than a week away — and there are several ways to get involved in Johnson County.

From citywide cleanups to recycling events, Johnson Countians can show the environment some care for Earth Day 2024, which falls on April 22.

Here are some events happening in Johnson County related to Earth Day 2024.

Mission’s citywide clean up

The city of Mission is hosting a citywide clean up event on Saturday, April 20.

Volunteers will pick their desired area to clean up following a participant breakfast and group photo.

The breakfast and group photo begins at 9 a.m. at Beverly Park, 5935 Beverly Ave., and cleanup is from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Sign up online here.

Recycling Extravaganza

The city of Overland Park and the Prairie Village Environmental Committee are hosting a Recycling Extravaganza event on April 20.

Items like clothing, furniture, fabric, bikes and pet supplies can be donated or reused.

Other items like medications, electronics or tires can be disposed of or recycled at the event.

The event will remain open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 at Black & Veatch, 11401 Lamar Ave.

More information can be found online here.

Roeland Park’s Earth Day Clean Up

The Roeland Park Sustainability Committee is hosting an Earth Day cleanup event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Those who want to participate are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and weather-appropriate clothes before meeting at city hall, 4600 W. 51st St.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided to participants.

Save Our Planet at the Shops of Prairie Village

The Shops of Prairie Village’s Save Our Planet event is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20.

Free glass recycling by Ripple Glass, a free eco-friendly tote bag and deals from several businesses are all part of the Earth Day event.

Kids can enjoy a bubble party and sidewalk chalk under the clock tower, and attendees can pot their own plants.

More information can be found online here.

Earth Day at Olathe Public Library

The Olathe Public Library is celebrating Earth Day from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Educational booths, nature-themed crafts and a viewing of The Lorax are all on the agenda.

More information can be found online here.

