A Kansas City man now faces a felony charge after police say he intentionally contaminated food at the Hereford House steakhouse in Leawood.

Jace Hanson, 21, was charged last week with one count of criminal threat in Johnson County District Court for the alleged intentional food contamination.

He made his initial appearance in court on Friday, April 26, and was assigned a public defender.

A criminal threat charge is a class 9 felony for when someone adulterates or intentionally contaminates any food or beverage, according the Kansas statute.

An initial complaint filed in district court says Hanson’s alleged crime took place at Hereford House between April 1 and 23.

Hereford House did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for customers who may have been harmed

On April 25, Leawood Police Investigations Unit received an outside tip that food at the restaurant at 5001 Town Center Dr., on the north side of the Town Center Plaza shopping complex, had been intentionally contaminated.

After speaking with managers at the restaurant, detectives in the Leawood Police identified Hanson as the suspect and placed him under arrest, according to a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone who ate at the restaurant from March 26 to April 23 and later became ill to contact the Leawood Police Department by e-mail at tips@leawood.org or by calling 913-266-0696.

Hanson currently remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century with a bond set at $100,000.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday at 10 a.m.