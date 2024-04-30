Plans to build a drive-thru Caribou Coffee in southern Olathe’s Asbury Centre cleared a big hurdle this week.

The Olathe Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the required rezoning and the associated preliminary site development plan. Commissioners Ken Chapman and Tony Bergida were absent from the meeting.

The coffee shop would be located near the corner of 159th and Brentwood streets, by the Villas of Ashbury neighborhood and Olathe New Life Community Church.

Caribou wants to build drive-thru coffee shop

Caribou Coffee intends to build a new 650-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop.

An outdoor patio is also planned with the coffee shop.

A second 4,500-square-foot commercial building is proposed on the property in question as well.

The exact use for the second building is unclear.

It would likely be for a smaller-scale neighborhood commercial business in line with other developments — banks, child care centers, etc. — in the Asbury Centre.

Olathe planning staff opposed Caribou plans

City of Olathe planning staff supported the property’s rezoning to the Neighborhood Center (C-1) classification. However, they recommended a restriction that would, among other things, prohibit fast food or carryout restaurants from operating on the property.

Staff also recommended a denial of the site plan because it would violate their proposed restrictions for the types of businesses that could operate.

Still, the planning commission approved both the rezoning and site plan, supportive of the push to open a drive-thru coffee shop at this particular location.

That being said, there was some concern among commissioners about the potential for more intense fast food operations — like a McDonald’s or Wendy’s — to be able to use the site if Caribou closed or their plans fell through.

Bill Seiler, who serves on the homeowners association of the nearby Villas of Ashbury, expressed similar sentiments during the meeting.

Ultimately, the commission recommended a restriction that would prohibit the second lot from being developed for fast food uses. They also recommended limiting the hours of allowed operation for fast food businesses on the first lot to the window between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Next steps:

The rezoning and preliminary site development plan application goes to the Olathe City Council on May 21.

If the city council approves the project, then Olathe will require a final development plan for the Caribou Coffee building.

Additionally, before the second proposed building can be constructed, a more detailed revised site development plan will be required as well.

