Cedar Station Park in southwestern Lenexa will re-open this evening with new upgrades and features to the 74-acre space.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday at the park near Canyon Creek Boulevard just north of Kansas Highway 10, Lenexa Parks & Recreation will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for phase 1 of the $1.3 million project, which focuses on improving accessibility around the park near Mize Lake.

“The one thing (the park) didn’t have was great public access, where somebody could park or have a picnic or use the restroom,” said Logan Wagler, parks and recreation director. “It didn’t have some of the basic amenities that are needed to really make what I would consider an actual park.”

New amenities include wheelchair accessibility

Work completed for the project includes:

A picnic shelter area with four tables

New landscaping

A new accessible trail that connects the lake to the picnic areas.

A dock for people with accessibility issues to be able to fish at Mize Lake

Construction of a small parking lot along with public restrooms

Changes open the park up to everyone

One of the goals was to make everyone feel included at the park, Wagler said.

“This, obviously, is bringing those amenities to the table and allowing people much more accessibility to the lake to enjoy this great piece of property we have,” he said.

Because the area around St. James Academy, a Catholic high school located about a mile away from the park, is experiencing a boom in popularity, including the twin villas development, it was important to the city to make improvements for its growing population, Wagler said.

“There’s a lot of residential development that has occurred around this park, so the timing, I think it’s just great,” he said. “It really provides a really nice park space for those folks that live in that part of the city and beyond.”

The project has been in the works for 4 years

Originally proposed in 2020, the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and later, scaled down due to inflation impacting the cost.

A proposed playground is still planned for the park at a later, unspecified date.

“We’re calling this phase one,” Wagler said. “We didn’t get everything that we wanted to get done.”

Funding and authorization for the next phase and any future park development projects will require further approval from the Lenexa City Council.

The city staff hopes people enjoy the new features

Having added the new amenities to the park, city leaders like Wagler are thankful that projects like this have residents’ support through publicly-approved funding like the 3/8th cent sales tax, which passed in 2008.

“We’re very lucky there’s community-wide, tremendous support for parks and open spaces and they’re willing to put resource towards it,” Wagler said. “Without the voters deciding to approve that sales tax, we wouldn’t be able to do projects like this.”

