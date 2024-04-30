fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Gelato and chocolate shop opening soon in downtown Overland Park

Overland Park Flying Cow Gelato
Photo via Flying Cow Gelato Facebook page.

Soon, a local sweet treats shop will officially call Overland Park home.

Johnson County mainstay Flying Cow Gelato — along with its sister shop, Annedore’s Fine Chocolates — will unveil its new downtown Overland Park shop on May 14.

Flying Cow Gelato will operate at 7321 W. 80th St.

  • The shop is moving into a space off West 80th Street and Overland Park Drive — previously occupied by travel agency The Complete Traveler.
  • Flying Cow Gelato will neighbor Strang Hall and Made in KC in the Edison District.
  • Unlike the other seasonal Flying Cow Gelato locations, this shop will serve gelato all year long.
The shop will offer both chocolate and gelato

  • Flying Cow Gelato serves gelato in a range of flavors, from strawberry and chocolate to key lime to pistachio.
  • The shop will also double as an extension of Flying Cow’s sister store, Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, and will offer chocolate treats like handmade truffles and caramels.
  • The space also features a large outdoor patio.

This marks Flying Cow’s third Johnson County spot

  • The shop’s flagship location opened Westwood Hills in 2022.
  • It neighbors Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, which has operated out of the Westwood Hills shops for more than three decades.
  • The owners opened a second Johnson County gelateria last year, in the former home of Aunt Jean’s Cup and Cone in downtown Shawnee.

