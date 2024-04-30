Soon, a local sweet treats shop will officially call Overland Park home.
Johnson County mainstay Flying Cow Gelato — along with its sister shop, Annedore’s Fine Chocolates — will unveil its new downtown Overland Park shop on May 14.
Flying Cow Gelato will operate at 7321 W. 80th St.
- The shop is moving into a space off West 80th Street and Overland Park Drive — previously occupied by travel agency The Complete Traveler.
- Flying Cow Gelato will neighbor Strang Hall and Made in KC in the Edison District.
- Unlike the other seasonal Flying Cow Gelato locations, this shop will serve gelato all year long.
The shop will offer both chocolate and gelato
- Flying Cow Gelato serves gelato in a range of flavors, from strawberry and chocolate to key lime to pistachio.
- The shop will also double as an extension of Flying Cow’s sister store, Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, and will offer chocolate treats like handmade truffles and caramels.
- The space also features a large outdoor patio.
This marks Flying Cow’s third Johnson County spot
- The shop’s flagship location opened Westwood Hills in 2022.
- It neighbors Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, which has operated out of the Westwood Hills shops for more than three decades.
- The owners opened a second Johnson County gelateria last year, in the former home of Aunt Jean’s Cup and Cone in downtown Shawnee.
