Soon, a local sweet treats shop will officially call Overland Park home.

Johnson County mainstay Flying Cow Gelato — along with its sister shop, Annedore’s Fine Chocolates — will unveil its new downtown Overland Park shop on May 14.

Flying Cow Gelato will operate at 7321 W. 80th St.

The shop is moving into a space off West 80th Street and Overland Park Drive — previously occupied by travel agency The Complete Traveler.

Flying Cow Gelato will neighbor Strang Hall and Made in KC in the Edison District.

Unlike the other seasonal Flying Cow Gelato locations, this shop will serve gelato all year long.

The shop will offer both chocolate and gelato

Flying Cow Gelato serves gelato in a range of flavors, from strawberry and chocolate to key lime to pistachio.

The shop will also double as an extension of Flying Cow’s sister store, Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, and will offer chocolate treats like handmade truffles and caramels.

The space also features a large outdoor patio.

This marks Flying Cow’s third Johnson County spot

The shop’s flagship location opened Westwood Hills in 2022.

It neighbors Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, which has operated out of the Westwood Hills shops for more than three decades.

The owners opened a second Johnson County gelateria last year, in the former home of Aunt Jean’s Cup and Cone in downtown Shawnee.

