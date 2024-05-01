Inside JCPRD – Provence Village: A short-lived Johnson County city

By the Johnson County Museum

Pop quiz: How many cities in Johnson County begin with the letter “P”? The answer may surprise you. Of course, we all know Prairie Village, but what about Provence Village? The city, which was an independent third-class city, existed southwest of Olathe for less than a decade. What was this little-known town and why did it cease to exist? Read on to find out!

Postwar population boom

In the postwar era, northeastern Johnson County was rapidly suburbanizing. As master-planned subdivisions grew into communities, many became large enough to incorporate as state-recognized cities. Third-class cities, the smallest in Kansas, had less than 2,000 residents. Between 1948 and 1951, a whopping 11 suburban developments were incorporated as new third-class cities in Johnson County. These included: Leawood (in 1948); Fairway, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Westwood, and Westwood Hills (in 1949); Merriam (in 1950); and Countryside, Mission, Roeland Park, and Prairie Village (in 1951). The number of incorporated cities in the county more than doubled.

While it was expanding like many of Johnson County’s existing towns, Olathe was not experiencing the boom of the county’s northeast. The 1950 census recorded 5,600 residents in Olathe, a second-class city. Still, WWI Navy veteran George Provence and his wife Aletha thought the area was well-suited for a new suburban development. In 1947, George and Aletha Provence purchased a tract of land southwest of the City of Olathe. It was bounded by the Santa Fe Railroad tracks to the south, Dennis Avenue to the north, and U.S. 50 bisected the land running from the southwest to the northeast.

Laying the groundwork

The Provences platted their neighborhood in 1948. The plat map filed with the county shows a community of fewer than 200 lots with a lake prominently located on the south end, and the “proposed new U.S. 50 Highway” arcing through the center of the development. The Provences also filed a declaration of restrictions, creating a list of rules for how the property could be used. Many suburban developers in the county and across the nation used this type of document. The Provences limited their development to residential purposes and, as was typical, defined what building materials could and could not be used, as well as how the land could be used. For the Provences, that meant no livestock or commercial buildings. Like 96% of other developments in Johnson County in 1950 (148 of 154 suburban neighborhoods), the Provences also limited who could live in Provence Village. The declaration of restrictions for Provence Village contained a racially restrictive covenant that read, “no lot in the said subdivision shall be sold, leased, or occupied by any person or family other than persons of the white race.” Like other suburban developers, Aletha and George Provence made all items outlined in their declaration of restrictions enforceable for 25 years.

Over the next four years, the Provences executed agreements for a sewer system, water service from Olathe, and streetlights from Kansas City Power and Light Company. Property records show that some of the development’s lots began selling right away. The earliest homes still standing in the neighborhood were built in 1948 and 1950, with many others constructed later in the 1950s and the 1960s.

Interestingly, portions of Provence Village were constructed as duplexes. Some were two stories, while others were single-story ranch-style duplexes. Duplexes were fairly rare by suburban development standards at this time. The American Dream was defined as owning a single family home and, while some developers used apartments as buffers between commercial districts and individual houses, there may have been a practical, local reason for the Provences to include duplexes in their postwar suburban development. According to a “Kansas City Star” article from December 1950, the 1,000 workers at the nearby Olathe Naval Air Station (ONAS) would have options to rent homes (duplexes) within the development. Other portions of Provence Village were constructed as single-family homes.

A village becomes a city

In 1955, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved the incorporation of Provence Village as a city. With just 295 residents, Provence Village was incorporated as a third-class city. Provence Village joined a growing list of third-class cities across Johnson County: De Soto, Edgerton, Fairway, Gardner, Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Spring Hill, Shawnee, Westwood, and Westwood Hills.

Provence Village was small compared with other third-class cities. According to the 1950 census, Fairway and Leawood had nearly 2,000 residents, Mission Hills counted 1,281 residents, and Westwood recorded 1,707. Despite its small population, Provence Village had officials – a mayor and council – elected to run the community’s affairs. The Stuck School, located nearby, served the 70 or so students in the vicinity. We do not know why the community decided to incorporate – it is not required – but given it meant extra work by elected officials, it must have been important to those who called Provence Village home.

A short run comes to an end

In 1960, the residents of Provence Village voted in favor of annexation by Olathe by a vote of 30 to 21 – a low turnout for even such a small town. Mayor Billy P. Allenbrand led the small community through the change in jurisdiction. With no protest from residents of either city, the Olathe City Council approved the merger, and Provence Village was reduced to a neighborhood name once again. It entered Olathe’s Sixth Ward in February 1960.

Despite its short run as a third-class city, the name Provence Village lives on in a subdivision name featured on maps today. The area has been largely redeveloped with businesses, a National Guard Armory, and several Johnson County facility buildings in the western half. Two suburban streets of mainly duplexes remain on the eastern side and north of U.S. 50. While not much is known about its originators, George and Aletha Provence, George’s 1972 obituary referred to him as a long-time contractor and noted that he and Aletha raised four sons. He may have helped build some of the homes in Provence Village. Aletha died in 2005 in Lenexa. The family name lives on through the community they envisioned and developed.

Provence Village was not the only city in Johnson County to exist and disappear from the map and records. A handful of early towns faded from the maps in the 1850s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. More recently, the City of Countryside – which had been incorporated as a third-class city in 1951 – was annexed by Mission in 2003. We may think of cities as permanent fixtures on a map, but they are really ideas that are created, unmade, and remade by their residents.

You can learn more about Johnson County’s cities and towns by visiting: www.jocohistory.org. Do you have stories or photographs to share about Provence Village? Reach out at jcmuseum@jocogov.org.