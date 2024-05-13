Summertime is almost here, and the warmer weather brings with it the outdoor swim season.

Here’s a look at when each Johnson County city plans to open their outdoor pools for the 2024 season, and what you need to know to enjoy your time in the sun.

Fairway

The Fairway Pool, at 6136 Mission Road, is set to open for the summer on Saturday, May 25.

It will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. through Aug. 12., except on Wednesdays, when the pool closes at 7 p.m.

After that, it will only have swimming hours Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from noon to 8 p.m. until the pool closes on Labor Day.

A daily pool pass is $6 for residents, $9 for nonresidents.

Leawood

The Leawood Aquatic Center, at 10601 Lee Blvd., opens on Saturday, May 25.

It will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Aug. 11. The pool will be open until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Hours for open swim will change starting Aug. 12 and last through the end of the season.

A daily pool pass is $7 for residents, $10 for nonresidents.

Lenexa

Lenexa will open all three of its outdoor pools for the summer on May 25, including the recently reimagined Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center, at 8801 Greenway Lane.

Flat Rock Creek Pool, at 13120 W. 103rd St., and Ad Astra Pool, at 8265 Maurer Road, are open daily from noon to 7:30 p.m. Both pools will close for the season on Aug. 4.

Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center is open from noon to 8 p.m. through Aug. 11. Then, it will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends until the season ends on Sept. 2.

A daily pool pass is $6 for residents, $9 for nonresidents at Ad Astra and Flat Rock Creek pools. It’s $9 and $12 respectively, for the new-look Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center.

Merriam

Merriam’s outdoor pool, at 6040 Slater St., opens for the season on Memorial Day.

Find the full list of hours throughout the season here.

A daily pool pass is $7 for youth residents, $9 for adults residents, $9 for youth nonresidents, $11 for adult nonresidents.

Mission

The swim season starts at Mission Family Aquatic Center on May 25.

It will be open from noon to 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

A daily pool pass is $8.

Olathe

Black Bob Bay, 14570 W. 151st St., and The Beach at Lake Olathe will open for the season on May 25.

Then, the rest of the outdoor pools in Olathe — Frontier Pool, Mill Creek Pool and Oregon Trail Pool — open on Monday, May 27.

The Beach at Lake Olathe is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Bob Bay and Frontier Pool, at 15909 W. 127th St., are open from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

Mill Creek Pool, at 320 E. Poplar St., opens at 12:30 p.m. daily but closes at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends.

Oregon Trail Pool, at 1750 W. Dennis Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Daily pool passes are $7 for residents and $9 for nonresidents at Oregon Trail Pool, Frontier Pool and Mill Creek Pool.

Daily pool passes are $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents at The Beach and Black Bob Bay.

Overland Park

Overland Park intends to open all four of its outdoor pools — Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center at 11950 Lowell, Stonegate Pool at 9701 Antioch Road, Young’s Pool at 8421 W. 77th St. and Bluejacket Pool — on May 26.

All of the city’s pools are open daily from noon to 7 p.m. every day of the season.

Stonegate Pool, Young’s Pool and Bluejacket Pool at 10101 Bond will close on Aug. 6.

Tomahawk Ridge will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 7 p.m. on weekends until the season ends on Labor Day.

A daily pool pass in Overland Park is $8.

Prairie Village

The Prairie Village Pool Complex, at 7711 Delmar St., opens on May 25.

It will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. through Aug. 4.

After that, the pool complex will start to whittle its hours down until it closes for the season on Labor Day.

A daily pool pass is $10, or $5 after 4:30 p.m.

Roeland Park

The Roeland Park Aquatic Center, at 4843 Rosewood Drive, will open for the 2024 season on May 25.

It opens daily at noon and closes at 7 p.m.

A daily pool pass is $6 for residents, $8 for nonresidents.

Shawnee

Splash Cove in downtown Shawnee will open for the season on May 25, and Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center, at 13805 Johnson Drive, opens May 30.

Splash Cove is open Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It closes for the season on Aug. 11.

The aquatic center has special baby pool hours from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, and regular open swim from 12:30 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 12:30 to 6 p.m. on weekends.

After Aug. 11, Soetaert will reduce its weekday hours to 5 to 8 p.m.

A daily pool pass is $6 for residents, $10 for nonresidents.

Shawnee’s free splash pads at Erfurt Park and Wilder Bluff Park have already opened for the season.

