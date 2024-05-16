fbpx
Lucie Krisman

Mochinut, serving Japanese-inspired sweets, opening in Overland Park

Overland Park Mochinut
Photo via Mochinut Facebook page.

A new shop selling sweets with a twist will soon open in Johnson County.

California-based chain Mochinut will “soft open” its new southern Overland Park storefront on May 30.

Mochinut will operate at 7414 W. 119th St.

  • The shop will operate out of a space at the Rosana Square shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
  • Mochinut will operate near Guitars & Cadillacs and Kolaches and Coffee.
  • Pokelicious previously operated out of that space before closing in 2021.
Overland Park Mochinut
Photo via Mochinut Facebook page.

Mochinut serves donuts and Korean hotdogs

  • The chain is primarily known for its Mochi donuts — a mix of an American donut and a Japanese “Mochi” rice cake.
  • The mochinuts come in flavors like strawberry, ube (a nutty, vanilla-like flavor), chocolate, milk pebble and pistachio — and the shop also offers “Mochinut balls” with various fillings.
  • In addition to donuts, Mochinut also offers Korean hotdogs with various batter coatings, from potato to crispy ramen and hot cheetos.
  • The shop’s menu also features soft-serve ice cream and beverages like matcha and brown sugar tea.

This marks the first Mochinut in Johnson County

  • The company originated in Cerritos, California and is headquartered in Los Angeles.
  • Since opening in 2020, the chain has spread out across the United States, operating in 31 states in total.
  • Mochinut has one other Kansas location in Wichita, and a Missouri location is currently in the works for St. Louis.

Lucie Krisman


Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

