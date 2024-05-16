A new shop selling sweets with a twist will soon open in Johnson County.
California-based chain Mochinut will “soft open” its new southern Overland Park storefront on May 30.
Mochinut will operate at 7414 W. 119th St.
- The shop will operate out of a space at the Rosana Square shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
- Mochinut will operate near Guitars & Cadillacs and Kolaches and Coffee.
- Pokelicious previously operated out of that space before closing in 2021.
Mochinut serves donuts and Korean hotdogs
- The chain is primarily known for its Mochi donuts — a mix of an American donut and a Japanese “Mochi” rice cake.
- The mochinuts come in flavors like strawberry, ube (a nutty, vanilla-like flavor), chocolate, milk pebble and pistachio — and the shop also offers “Mochinut balls” with various fillings.
- In addition to donuts, Mochinut also offers Korean hotdogs with various batter coatings, from potato to crispy ramen and hot cheetos.
- The shop’s menu also features soft-serve ice cream and beverages like matcha and brown sugar tea.
This marks the first Mochinut in Johnson County
- The company originated in Cerritos, California and is headquartered in Los Angeles.
- Since opening in 2020, the chain has spread out across the United States, operating in 31 states in total.
- Mochinut has one other Kansas location in Wichita, and a Missouri location is currently in the works for St. Louis.
