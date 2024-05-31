SMSD News: Recent news in Shawnee Mission

The 2023-2024 school year brought so many shining moments for Shawnee Mission School District students and staff. Here is a roundup of exciting, inspiring, and noteworthy events that have happened over the past few weeks in Shawnee Mission schools.

Students and mentors from around Kansas City gathered this spring at the first women’s professional sports stadium in the world to learn about and celebrate Women in Leadership. Female students from all six Shawnee Mission high schools joined mentors at Canadian Pacific Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current soccer team.

Many Shawnee Mission schools hold family engagement nights throughout the year, providing ways for families and students to make meaningful connections through learning at their child’s school community. Click here to read about one of these nights held at Westridge Middle School.

The Christa McAuliffe School community recently dedicated a garden in memory of Nolan Davidson, who was a student at the school. Principal Michael Orr shared this garden will “always symbolize what kind of community we have and that support.” Click here to read more.

This spring, Tomahawk Elementary School broke ground on a new school building. This is the fifth of five elementary school rebuild projects made possible through the $264 million bond referendum approved by Shawnee Mission voters in 2021. “Without the support of voters in regard to supporting public schools, we absolutely couldn’t do this,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard shared. “We appreciate the Shawnee Mission community for continuing to support public schools and our future.”

Shawnee Mission School District Engineering Signature Program students put their skills on display at this year’s KC STEM Alliance Project Lead the Way Senior Showcase. Some of their exhibits were also a part of this year’s NASA Hunch Project, one that allows students to help engineers at NASA build lunar surface modules for space exploration.

Click here to read about a ceremony honoring the Project SEARCH Class of 2024. Those recognized at this event took part in a collaborative initiative offered by the SMSD and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission that helps individuals with disabilities move from school to work.

Click here to read how the district honored students who completed their time in Post-High School services. This program provides services to individuals who are ages 18-21. While in the program, students continue activities that prepare them to live and work in the community.

As part of Educator Appreciation Week, Shawnee Mission honored staff members who reached a significant milestone year in their employment and those who are retiring. Click here to read more.

This year, more than 1,700 students graduated from Shawnee Mission high schools. Community members can watch and relive the exciting moments from each ceremony, available on this YouTube playlist.

