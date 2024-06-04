A joint project between Overland Park and the Kansas Department of Transportation meant to improve mobility in the high-trafficked College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue area is one step closer to reality.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 11-0 to approve an agreement with KDOT for the project, accepting $1.35 million in federal funds. That money is expected to cover 80% of the total project cost.

The project, when completed, is intended to help pedestrians and bicyclists have safer and easier travels in the corridor, which is bounded by I-435 and 119th Street on the north and south and Nall and Metcalf avenues on the east and west

Mayor Curt Skoog said he is “excited about this” project, alluding to a years-long effort to make changes in this area of the city.

Councilmember Drew Mitrisin was absent from the meeting, but he previously abstained from voting on the item when it came to the Public Works Committee last month.

Future of College and Metcalf has been a hot topic

Over the past several years, Overland Park has been mulling what kind of reinvestment potential there might be in the College and Metcalf area — a zone referred to as OP Central.

For the previous several decades, this particular area has been defined as a major employment hub, one of the densest in the region, city officials have said. That being said, city leaders have seemed keen on possibly reinventing the corridor.

What exactly that might look like is unclear, but discussions so far have signaled mixed-use development avenues as the preferred path forward. Employment would almost certainly remain the focus of this area, but housing, dining and amenities would also be possible.

On top of redevelopment opportunities in this area, Overland Park has also deliberated ways to improve walkability and bikeability. Past discussions pondered a pedestrian bridge over the bustling College and Metcalf intersection, but such an element is not included in the most recent proposal.

Overland Park plans linear park, trail links

One element of the major improvements planned in the College and Metcalf corridor is a new linear park — a long, skinny public park space — on the southern side of College Boulevard.

Intersection improvements on Metcalf at College and 110th are planned as well.

Additionally, city documents outline the construction of a path to link College to the Summercrest Trail. Other pedestrian and bike linkages are proposed too.

Plus, there are more upgrades throughout the corridor that would improve pedestrian and bicyclist access on the table.

Next steps:

Design work for the mobility improvements planned in the College and Metcalf corridor is on track to start this year.

Then, if all goes to plan, construction would start in 2026.

Keep reading: Overland Park launches effort to address changing College-Metcalf area