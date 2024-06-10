Burgers and fries chain Five Guys now open in Shawnee

Virginia-based Five Guys, known for its burgers and fries, has a brand new Johnson County location.
Five Guys opened its newest Johnson County location in Shawnee this past week in a space formerly occupied by local eatery Saints Pub + Patio.
Five Guys operates at 11900 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.
- The restaurant moved into a space at the 10 Quivira Plaza shopping center, just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road.
- Saints Pub + Patio occupied the space before closing in 2017. (Saints Express, the company’s only other Shawnee location, closed in April.)
- Five Guys operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.
Five Guys serves serves “handcrafted” burgers and fries
- On the menu, customers can find items like cheeseburgers and French fries — served either classic “Five Guys style” or “Cajun style”.
- In addition to burgers and fries, Five Guys offers other items like grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs with bacon and cheese.
- The restaurant also serves milkshakes, with the option for customers to add things like bananas, strawberries and peanut butter.
This is the sixth Five Guys location in JoCo
- The new restaurant is the first Five Guys location in Shawnee.
- In addition to Shawnee, Five Guys has Johnson County locations in Olathe, Mission and Overland Park.
- Across the state line, the chain has three locations in Kansas City, Mo.
