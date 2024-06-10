fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Burgers and fries chain Five Guys now open in Shawnee

Overland Park Five Guys
Photo via Five Guys Facebook page.

Virginia-based Five Guys, known for its burgers and fries, has a brand new Johnson County location.

Five Guys opened its newest Johnson County location in Shawnee this past week in a space formerly occupied by local eatery Saints Pub + Patio.

Five Guys operates at 11900 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

  • The restaurant moved into a space at the 10 Quivira Plaza shopping center, just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road.
  • Saints Pub + Patio occupied the space before closing in 2017. (Saints Express, the company’s only other Shawnee location, closed in April.)
  • Five Guys operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.
Shawnee Five Guys
Photo via Five Guys Facebook page.

Five Guys serves serves “handcrafted” burgers and fries

  • On the menu, customers can find items like cheeseburgers and French fries — served either classic “Five Guys style” or “Cajun style”.
  • In addition to burgers and fries, Five Guys offers other items like grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs with bacon and cheese.
  • The restaurant also serves milkshakes, with the option for customers to add things like bananas, strawberries and peanut butter.

This is the sixth Five Guys location in JoCo

  • The new restaurant is the first Five Guys location in Shawnee.
  • In addition to Shawnee, Five Guys has Johnson County locations in Olathe, Mission and Overland Park.
  • Across the state line, the chain has three locations in Kansas City, Mo.

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

