Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Saints Pub Express in Shawnee closes months after opening

Shawnee Saints Pub Express
Saints Pub Express in Shawnee. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A Shawnee bar and eatery has closed up shop after less than a year.

After opening last fall, Saints Pub Express — a sister concept to Saints Pub + Patio — appears to have closed its doors. The restaurant seems to have disconnected its phone line as of Monday and is no longer is listed as a location on the Saints Pub + Patio website.

Owners did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about the closure.

Saints Pub Express opened in November

  • The restaurant operated at 13655 W. 63rd St., in the former home of Taco Hangover.
  • Taco Hangover was also open for less than year — opening in January of last year and closing in October.
  • Saints Pub Express founder Scott Anderson co-owned Taco Hangover too, with his wife Kem Anderson.
Shawnee Saints Pub Express
The drive-thru at Saints Pub Express. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The restaurant offered sit-down and drive-thru services

  • The bar and grill served items like “smash” burgers, wings, salads and appetizers, like onion rings and nachos.
  • It also served draft beers and craft cocktails, like spicy Bloody Mary’s and Moscow mules.

Other Saints locations are still open

  • Though the Shawnee location was the only “Express” location, Saints Pub + Patio has one more Johnson County location near Lenexa City Center.
  • It also has a location in Independence, Missouri.
  • In April 2023, before Saints Pub Express opened, owner Scott Anderson was charged in federal court with a multi-court indictment that includes false statements, wire fraud and identity theft — for which he awaits a trial later this year.
  • Last spring, Anderson’s attorney told the Post that he maintains his innocence.

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

