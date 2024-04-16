A Shawnee bar and eatery has closed up shop after less than a year.

After opening last fall, Saints Pub Express — a sister concept to Saints Pub + Patio — appears to have closed its doors. The restaurant seems to have disconnected its phone line as of Monday and is no longer is listed as a location on the Saints Pub + Patio website.

Owners did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about the closure.

Saints Pub Express opened in November

The restaurant operated at 13655 W. 63rd St., in the former home of Taco Hangover.

Taco Hangover was also open for less than year — opening in January of last year and closing in October.

Saints Pub Express founder Scott Anderson co-owned Taco Hangover too, with his wife Kem Anderson.

The restaurant offered sit-down and drive-thru services

The bar and grill served items like “smash” burgers, wings, salads and appetizers, like onion rings and nachos.

It also served draft beers and craft cocktails, like spicy Bloody Mary’s and Moscow mules.

Other Saints locations are still open

Though the Shawnee location was the only “Express” location, Saints Pub + Patio has one more Johnson County location near Lenexa City Center.

It also has a location in Independence, Missouri.

In April 2023, before Saints Pub Express opened, owner Scott Anderson was charged in federal court with a multi-court indictment that includes false statements, wire fraud and identity theft — for which he awaits a trial later this year.

Last spring, Anderson’s attorney told the Post that he maintains his innocence.

