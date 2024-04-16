A Shawnee bar and eatery has closed up shop after less than a year.
After opening last fall, Saints Pub Express — a sister concept to Saints Pub + Patio — appears to have closed its doors. The restaurant seems to have disconnected its phone line as of Monday and is no longer is listed as a location on the Saints Pub + Patio website.
Owners did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about the closure.
Saints Pub Express opened in November
- The restaurant operated at 13655 W. 63rd St., in the former home of Taco Hangover.
- Taco Hangover was also open for less than year — opening in January of last year and closing in October.
- Saints Pub Express founder Scott Anderson co-owned Taco Hangover too, with his wife Kem Anderson.
The restaurant offered sit-down and drive-thru services
- The bar and grill served items like “smash” burgers, wings, salads and appetizers, like onion rings and nachos.
- It also served draft beers and craft cocktails, like spicy Bloody Mary’s and Moscow mules.
Other Saints locations are still open
- Though the Shawnee location was the only “Express” location, Saints Pub + Patio has one more Johnson County location near Lenexa City Center.
- It also has a location in Independence, Missouri.
- In April 2023, before Saints Pub Express opened, owner Scott Anderson was charged in federal court with a multi-court indictment that includes false statements, wire fraud and identity theft — for which he awaits a trial later this year.
- Last spring, Anderson’s attorney told the Post that he maintains his innocence.
