The developers behind apartments on the former Mission Bowl site in downtown Mission are asking for public incentives for phase two of the closely watched project.

Sunflower Development Group is asking for tax increment financing incentives to build the next phase of the project, dubbed Lanes at Mission Bowl, the apartment complex that is being built on the site of the popular bowling alley that shuttered after suffering extensive fire damage nearly a decade ago.

The city’s finance and administration committee last week agreed to consider a resolution kickstarting the process for tax increment financing to be lined up for the project. The city council is now expected to take up the issue at its June 26 meeting.

Phase two is a separate five-story complex

Sunflower Development Group is projected to complete phase one — a five-story apartment complex with 170 units — by September.

For that first phase, developers received up to $30 million in TIF incentives after agreeing to make at least 20% of the units attainable for middle- and lower-income renters and to also earn a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver certification, which rates a building’s environmental sustainability.

Phase two of the Lanes at Mission Bowl is a separate five-story apartment building just to the east of the one currently being constructed that will contain another 96 units.

The city council approved the preliminary development plan for phase two last year, according to city documents.

Public hearings are anticipated for August

The first resolution to be considered by the city council later this month carves out the site for the next phase of the Lanes project from the already-existing Rock Creek Redevelopment District that runs along the creek’s floodplain between Roe and Lamar avenues.

The second resolution then considers a TIF project plan for that second phase of the Lanes project.

City Administrator Laura Smith told the finance and administration committee on June 5 that these resolutions are the first steps to seeing through the TIF incentive request process.

Smith said financial details and a formal redevelopment agreement will come at later times.

“What’s before you this evening is truly that, it is an administrative or procedural step,” Smith told the finance and administration committee. “The only thing you will be doing in considering and adopting this resolution is setting public hearing dates for August.”

Watch the entire June 5 conversation about the Lanes at Mission Bowl online here, starting at 1:11:14.

Next steps:

The city’s planning commission on June 24 is set to consider whether the tax increment financing redevelopment project plan is in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Two days later, the city council is expected to consider the resolutions that set public hearings for the separation of the Rock Creek Redevelopment District and the TIF project plan in August.

