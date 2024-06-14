A Japanese restaurant seems to have quietly closed its doors at The Shops of Prairie Village.

A hand-written sign on the window at Shinju Sushi and Hibachi spotted this week told customers simply, “We are closed” with no further information.

When reached on Thursday, former co-owner Jennifer Zhang said the closure is likely permanent. Current owners could not be reached for more information.

Shinju has operated at 3935 W. 69th Terrace

The Japanese restaurant occupies a space at The Shops of Prairie Village, near Scratch Gourmet Kitchen and Story.

Shinju opened in that space in the fall of 2021, operating there for roughly three years.

Before Shinju moved into the space, it was the upscale eatery C. Frogs.

Shinju served sushi and hibachi

The restaurant’s sushi menu offered classic rolls like California and Philadelphia rolls, as well as “special rolls” (such as the “American Dream” roll, a shrimp tempura and spicy crab roll topped with filet mignon and spicy jalapeño sauce).

Shinju also offered hibachi dinners, during which customers could watch a chef prepare their meals at the table.

Hibachi meals came with a choice of entree, along with an appetizer, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice.

Shinju replaced the C. Frogs restaurant

The barbecue steakhouse and whiskey bar opened at the Shops of Prairie Village in 2013 and closed seven years later during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It opened alongside Standees, a restaurant and theater concept that also closed in 2020.

The former Standees space now houses Scratch Gourmet Kitchen, which opened in August of 2021.

