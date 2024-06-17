Nobody injured in 2 JoCo highway crashes that cause traffic jams

No one was injured in two Monday evening crashes that snarled traffic on Johnson County interstates.

The first crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 south of Holliday Drive in Shawnee.

One vehicle went off into the grass and rolled onto its side.

Recorded radio traffic from firefighters stated that those inside the vehicle had climbed out without fire department assistance. One person was checked out at the scene by Johnson County Med-Act paramedics.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers closed the right lane as they investigated the scene, slowing traffic and causing a backup to Kansas Highway 32 in Edwardsville.

The second crash happened about an hour later, at 5:50 p.m. It involved a chain reaction wreck between three vehicles on northbound Interstate 35 north of Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam.

Firefighters arrived to report that the three vehicles all sustained moderate damage.

Paramedics checked out two people at the scene. No one wanted to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Troopers closed two right lanes as they worked that second scene. Traffic quickly piled up back to U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes.

No other details were immediately available.