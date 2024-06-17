Custom mattress company Verlo opens new Overland Park store

A retailer offering custom-built mattresses has officially made its local debut.

Verlo Mattress opened a new store in Overland Park earlier this spring — its first in Johnson County.

Verlo Mattress is at 9140 Metcalf Ave.

The store occupies a space at the north end of the Regency Park Shopping Center, near Natural Grocers and Cardboard Corner Cafe.

Furniture store Futon Co. previously occupied that space.

Verlo is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Verlo offers ‘custom quality’ mattresses

The company’s mattresses are built in-store and come in a range of softness and firmness levels. Mattresses at Verlo also come with a zipper, allowing customers to see the materials inside.

In addition to mattresses, Verlo offers other sleep accessories as well, like pillows, sheets and mattress protectors.

Verlo also offers in-home adjustments for customers who want to change the comfort levels of their mattress.

“You could buy a suit that’s made just for you, but then later on in life if you lose 20 pounds, that suit doesn’t fit so well,” co-owner Gary Johnson said. “So you can get it tailored, right? Now you can do the same thing with your mattress.”

This marks the first Verlo store in Kansas

Verlo Mattress was founded in 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin. Founders Dale Williams and Guy Day named the company after their wives, Verna and Louise — combining their names to form “Verlo.”

The Overland Park store is the first business endeavor for local franchisees Gary and Michelle Johnson.

“Sleep is so important — it’s the number one thing you can do,” Michelle said. “(All of the mattresses are) American made and locally-crafted.”

The couple hopes to open more Verlo stores in the future, either on the Kansas or Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area.

“We’re trying to bring a quality, transparent product to Kansas City that other markets have been able to enjoy for more than 60 years,” Gary said.

