Splash pads and pickleball courts may be on their way to south Olathe.

During its meeting earlier this month, the Olathe Planning Commission unanimously recommended rezoning for a new recreational area on the property of Living Hope Church of the Nazarene, 18550 W. 175th St.

What’s in the plan?

The church’s plans envision a playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, walking trails, canopies and parking for church congregation activities, all on the northwest corner of West 175th Street and South Ridgeview Road.

Once complete, the area would be open to the public but owned by Living Hope Church.

The city staff’s report on the proposal states, “This project helps meet several goals of the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan including improving the City’s parks and recreation provisions for the surrounding areas and addressing a gap in recreational fields such as pickleball courts and splash pads.”

The church currently sits on over 24 acres of land on the southern fringe of Olathe, adjacent to unincorporated areas of Johnson County. Much of the church’s property remains undeveloped.

Olathe’s comprehensive plan originally allocated the land as a “Neighborhood Center” with retail spaces meant for businesses like daycares, gas stations, offices and restaurants.

The updated zoning of the site would still fall within the city’s master plan, since it would provide a public community recreation area.

Some concerns about noise, hours of operation

Despite the unanimous recommendation for approval, several commissioners shared concerns over hours of operation, traffic and lighting.

One resident shared concerns focused on the potential for noise.

“I don’t want to be a hater towards pickleball people, but I don’t see a reason you need to be out there at midnight playing pickleball,” said resident Mike Leaven at the commission’s June 10 meeting.

City staff said that imposing strict hours of operation limits could be met with challenges since churches and parks are different from other business types, but concerns like lighting and traffic have been taken into consideration while developing plans and staff recommendations.

The Olathe City Council is ultimately responsible for any hours of operation decisions.

Living Hope Church of the Nazarene will now seek formal approval by the Olathe City Council. The item is yet to be introduced to an upcoming agenda.