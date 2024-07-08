A Kansas City, Missouri-based coffee shop has officially made its debut on this side of the state line.

Grand Coffee Company opened its doors in Shawnee over the weekend, marking its first location in Johnson County.

Grand Coffee Company is at 10610 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

The café moved into a space just off West 62nd and Goddard streets, near Panera and Raising Cane’s.

Drive-thru coffee chain Scooter’s previously occupied that space.

Grand Coffee Company is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Grand Coffee Company serves craft coffee, breakfast

The shop offers a variety of coffee drinks from traditional lattes and macchiatos to seasonal favorites, like orange white mochas and blueberry cold brews.

Grand Coffee Company is also known for its protein shakes, which come in various flavors, such as peanut butter banana and mixed berry.

In addition to drinks, the café’s food menu has both breakfast and lunch bites, ranging from pastries to grilled cheese paninis.

The Shawnee café will have indoor seating and an outdoor patio, as well as a drive-thru — something the KCMO location doesn’t have.

“I think that people will enjoy our service and enjoy being able to grab it on the go,” owner Salvatore Silvio said. “But we can also seat around 30 to 40 people in our dining area, so I think it will be a good option for both.”

This marks the owner’s first JoCo business

Silvio opened Grand Coffee Company’s flagship location roughly a year ago near Kansas City’s Crown Center on Grand Boulevard.

As the grandson of Paul Silvio, owner of Kansas City pizzeria Antonio’s Pizza from the 1950s, his ownership of Grand Coffee Company continues a familial link to the local food scene. Members of the Silvio family also own and operate Kansas City eateries Em Chamas Brazilian Grill and Hawg Jaw Brew & Que.

The recipes found on the Grand Coffee Company menu reflect owner Salvatore Silvio’s familial heritage and give a nod to their culinary history. Coming from an Italian family, he said he’s found ways to incorporate Italian recipes into his café’s menu, including the tomato Alfredo sauce found on the shop’s paninis.

Though Silvio comes from a long line of restaurateurs, he was the first in his family to try his hand in the coffee world. The idea, he said, came from lots of time spent studying in coffee shops throughout his college years.

“I just always enjoyed the atmosphere there,” he said. “I always wanted to do something in the restaurant industry, but it wasn’t until college that I knew it wanted to be a coffee shop.”

Through the coffee shop’s next chapter, he said he’s looking forward to trying new things — including utilizing a drive-thru — and getting to know a brand new batch of customers.

“(I’m excited) to take on a new adventure and have a higher volume area with the drive-thru and everything,” he said. “And then obviously getting to know the people of Johnson County.”

