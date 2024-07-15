Johnson County Library is talking about the future of the historic and now-shuttered Antioch branch building.

About six months after the oldest branch in the library system permanently closed — and its books and materials transferred to the new Merriam Plaza branch nearby — County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop at the library board’s meeting last Thursday laid out three options for what could become of the old Antioch building at 8700 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

The options she presented included:

An immediate sale of the building

Keeping and leasing the building to another organization

Holding onto the building to see if there is any future county library use for it under the system’s comprehensive master plan, for which discussions kick off next year

No decisions were made at Thursday’s meeting regarding what’s next for the Antioch Library building.

The property is made up of four separate parcels

Since Thursday’s presentation was preliminary, board members shared little reaction to the options Suellentrop laid out.

Board Member David Sims said the body should refrain from leasing properties.

The board also confirmed that if it chooses to sell Antioch, there is flexibility in how to package the four parcels of land associated with the property.

Two parcels to the west of the actual library building are parking lots, north of a new Chipotle. The Antioch branch itself is one parcel and a small support building to the west is a separate parcel.

Suellentrop said these parcels could be sold all together or in pieces.

The library wants to hold off on decisions until Lackman is sold

Suellentrop also suggested the board hold off on any final decision about Antioch until the sale of another now-retired branch, the old Lackman building in Lenexa, is completed.

She said if the library board is pleased with how the sale of the Lackman building goes, they could opt to use the same real estate company to sell Antioch at some point in the future.

Suellentrop also confirmed for the board that there is minimal cost currently associated with maintaining the Antioch building.

“I think you all are in a very good position financially to make the best decision for the library and for the community, you aren’t pressed to sell or to sell at a price you’re not comfortable with,” Suellentrop said.

The board approved a related utility easement

The library board on Thursday also approved in a 5 to 0 vote an easement with Evergy that allows the utility company and the city of Merriam to put communication lines along Shawnee Mission Pkwy underground.

Board members Jeffrey Mendoza and Chrysalyn Huff were absent.

This is in connection with the Merriam Grand Station project just across Shawnee Mission Parkway south of the Antioch building, which will result in apartments and restaurants on the former site of a long-vacant Kmart.

Suellentrop noted that if the board opts to sell the Antioch building, then the utility lines underground would be a benefit to whoever buys the library property.

Next steps:

Suellentrop told the board that more information on options for the Antioch building will be shared at the board’s next few meetings.

